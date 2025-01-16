Marquee Brands Announces Partnership With Revman On Martha Stewart Bedding And Bath Collections

NEW YORK — January 16, 2025 — Marquee Brands, the global brand accelerator and owner of the Martha Stewart brand, today announces a partnership with Revman on the Martha Stewart family of bedding and bath essentials brands, inspired by Martha Stewart’s signature style and elevated design. Set to debut in Fall 2025, the lines reflect Martha’s exquisite taste incorporating a curated solid color palette, complementary textile prints, rich textures and detailed craftsmanship. Designed with an emphasis on quality, functionality and timeless beauty, the assortment blends elegance with approachable style.

“I am delighted to partner with Revman on these attractive new bedding and bath collections,” said Stewart. “The designs are reflective of my high standards of quality and function, and they also incorporate new and universal designs.”

The collections consist of a full array of bedding and accessories including sheet sets, comforters, duvets, quilts, blankets, throws, decorative pillows, towels and rugs available across the Martha Stewart, Everyday by Martha Stewart and Martha by Martha Stewart brands. Each piece embodies Stewart’s vision of elevated design.

“As partners in the Martha Stewart brand and its legacy of quality and timeless offerings, we sought to enhance our home essentials through thoughtfully designed bedding and bath collections that reflect Martha’s signature approach to style, functionality and craftsmanship,” said Heath Golden, CEO of Marquee Brands. “We are pleased to partner with Revman, an industry leader with a shared commitment to product excellence, to bring these curated collections to market.”

“Martha Stewart is the ultimate lifestyle influencer and the authority on color and home décor trends that reflect warmth and coziness with a focus on quality, craftsmanship and superb taste. Our team is very excited to be collaborating with Martha and the Marquee Brands team on a comprehensive line of home products that offer form, function and value,” said Rich Roman, President and CEO of Revman. “We could not be more pleased to have the essential Martha Stewart brand as part of Revman’s portfolio and are proud to showcase the collection in our new showroom located in the Empire State Building.”

Posted: January 16, 2025

Source: Marquee Brands