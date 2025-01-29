Heimtextil 2026 Leverages Growth Potential Through Strategic Product Group Combinations

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — January 29, 2025 — After a successful edition with increase in both visitors and exhibitors, Heimtextil is tapping into further growth potential with an optimized new hall structure in 2026 – thus responding to the industry’s changing market needs. The most influential and international trade fair for home and contract textiles as well as textile design is thus developing its range in a target group-specific way, creating shorter distances and promoting synergies between its diverse product segments.

With a new hall concept, Heimtextil is building on the success of the last edition, which saw increase in visitor and exhibitor numbers, and is responding to current market demands in the textile industry: “Heimtextil 2025 was characterized by increased internationality and demand. In 2026, we are using this strong starting position to align the range even more closely with the needs of all trade fair participants by strategically selecting and combining relevant product groups – and thus to leverage further growth potential,” says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies.

The new concept reinforces Heimtextil as the leading industry platform for holistic textile and non-textile interior design. In challenging times, it offers the industry a strong base. Thanks to overlapping visitor target groups, exhibitors increase their reach and are noticed by potential new customers. Using all entrances creates additional efficiency and helps buyers find new relevant business partners. Core content such as the Heimtextil trends ensures further traffic and increases the visibility of manufacturers.

Textile and non-textile interior design

The new center for high-quality textile and non-textile interior design, as well as decorative and furniture fabrics, is located in halls 3.0, 3.1 and 4.1.

In Hall 3.0, Interior Design Concepts: Window, Wall & Floor, visitors find a wide range of products, from wallpaper and digital printing to textile editors, curtains and floor coverings, as well as sun protection. The combination of high-quality individual products and complete collections creates holistic interior concepts that are tailored to the requirements of interior decorators, designers, DIY stores and specialist retailers.

The adjacent halls 3.1 and 4.1 complement this spectrum. Together, both levels offer the largest international range of decorative and upholstery fabrics, contract textiles, imitation leathers, outdoor textiles as well as fibers and yarns.

Special highlights include the Interior.Architecture.Hospitality Library in Hall 3.1 and the design installation by Patricia Urquiola in Hall 3.0. They make the area a central content hub for designers, architects and hospitality decision-makers.

Sleep and textile designers: direct connections

In Hall 4.0, Smart Bedding presents a comprehensive selection of bedding, blankets, pillows, mattresses, sleep systems, fibers and yarns.

The connection to Bed, Bath & Living in halls 5.0, 5.1, 6.0 and 6.1 enables short distances for bed retailers and decision-makers from the hotel, contract and specialist retail industries. There, brands and private label suppliers present bed linen, bathroom textiles, table and kitchen linen, decorative pillows and home accessories.

New in 2026 is the placement of Textile Design in Hall 6.1. Design studios and CAD/CAM suppliers find a creative environment here, right next to the Heimtextil Trends 26/27 – with designs that seamlessly align with tomorrow’s collections.

Comprehensive platform for the global carpets and flooring industry

Carpets & Rugs tripled the number of exhibitors in 2025. Thanks to the new hall structure, the successfully established segment has additional opportunities for growth. It is complemented by the new product segment Flooring & Equipment. The combination of textile and non-textile floor coverings maximizes synergies for architects, interior designers, and DIY stores – while opening new opportunities for specialist retailers and craft professionals.

In the modern halls 11.0 and 12.0, leading suppliers present machine-woven and hand-woven as well as hand-knotted carpets, unique items and floor mats. In the directly adjacent Flooring & Equipment segment in Hall 12.0, elastic floor coverings, design floor coverings, cork, laminate, parquet and outdoor solutions will be on display. Special presentations supplement the variety with business-promoting content.

Global Home and Global Home Excellence: proven concepts and new opportunities

The proven concept of Global Home in Halls 8.0 and 9.1 and Global Home Excellence in Hall 9.0 continues in 2026. International manufacturers and country pavilions present a broad spectrum – directly at the Galleria and Torhaus entrances. In addition, Global Home and Global Home Excellence will be located in halls 10.1, 10.2 and 10.3. The connection to Carpets & Rugs and Flooring & Equipment creates valuable synergies: The merging of complementary target groups strengthens Heimtextil as Europe’s largest platform for sourcing high-quality home textiles.

Heimtextil 2026 takes place from January 13 to 16, 2026.

Posted: January 29, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH