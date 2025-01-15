FESPA 2025 Events To Unite Visionaries Across And Beyond Print, Signage And Personalization

DORKING, England — January 15, 2025 — From the 6 to 9 May 2025, at the Messe Berlin, Germany, FESPA Global Print Expo and its co-located events, European Sign Expo and Personalization Experience, will become the ideal meeting places for Visionaries to meet and discover a wealth of products and solutions for use in specialty print, signage and personalization.

As FESPA marks its return to Berlin for the first time in three years, it looks forward to welcoming its global exhibitor and visitor bases, many of whom are familiar with the host city. The Messe Berlin has been a trade show venue for over two hundred years and the city itself is well-known for its history, as well as its trusted connections and established speciality print market. In addition, Berlin is easily accessible from mainland Europe via both car and public transport, and it offers visitors a multitude of options for affordable accommodation.

Michael Ryan, Head of FESPA Global Print Expo, comments: “We’re thrilled to be back in Berlin this year with our new strapline: ‘Where Visionaries Meet’. This year’s message shines the spotlight on our futuristic and forward-thinking FESPA community, including our visitors, exhibitors, award winners, Association Heads and more. It also highlights that our events serve as a meeting point for these Visionaries, empowering them to discover new opportunities and make impactful decisions for the future of their business.”

He adds: “In an ever-evolving industry like ours, it is vital that we are consistently looking forward. How can we guarantee a sustainable future? How is AI impacting the sector? The possibilities for our community are endless and we look forward to highlighting them at our 2025 events.

“FESPA, as an organization, is delighted to welcome Visionaries from our community to the Messe Berlin in May to not only discover the range of solutions being displayed, but to share their thoughts on what the future holds too.”

Exhibitors: New and Returning

Visitors to FESPA Global Print Expo 2025 and its co-located events, European Sign Expo and Personalization Experience, will be able to explore an array of technologies, media, services and consumables from confirmed exhibitors including: 3M, Brother, Caldera, Canon, Durst, EFI, EFKA, Epson, Fujifilm, Kit Builder, Kongsberg, Optimus Group Limited, Roland, Ricoh, and swissQprint.

FESPA Global Print Expo 2025 and its co-located events will welcome more than 500 exhibitors. A number of these (18%) are returning exhibitors who were not able be present at the 2024 events in Amsterdam, and a selection (17%) of first-time FESPA exhibitors.

Callus Software, Design Huddle, Luxe Lightwrap and Printess are amongst the new exhibitors, showcasing solutions in interior films, finishing, new media for automotive wrapping and design software for personalized printing.

Comprehensive feature program

The highly anticipated World Wrap Masters competition is set to make a return in Berlin. Following a series of regional competitions over the first two days of the event, vehicle wrappers from across Europe will go head-to-head to wrap a variety of special objects and vehicles. This will be followed by the all-important final, where regional champions will battle it out to be crowned the World Wrap Masters 2025 champion. Alongside this, visitors can also attend a series of live wrapping demonstrations with industry experts.

The FESPA Awards are also returning this year, and will celebrate innovation and creativity across 18 different categories, including print, sign and display, vehicle wrapping, garment and textiles and special effects. Visitors will have the opportunity to see entries to the FESPA Awards 2025, first-hand, throughout the duration of the exhibition. Our expert panel of judges, Debbie McKeegan, Graeme Richardson-Locke, Jacek Stencel and Simon Pless, will then announce the winners at the official awards ceremony on Wednesday 7th May 2025.

Ryan continues: “As our exhibitors unveil their plans in the coming months, we’re eagerly anticipating the innovative opportunities they will create at the show, as well as the new avenues for sustained growth that they will inspire for our visitors. Our Berlin events are set to be truly ground-breaking.”

Dedicated websites for FESPA Global Print Expo, European Sign Expo and Personalization Experience are now live at www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com, www.europeansignexpo.com and www.personalisationexperience.com and each provides practical information for exhibitors and visitors. Registration for the events will open at the end of January and visitors can purchase super early bird tickets to all three events for €25.

Posted: January 15, 2025

Source: Federation of European Screen Printers Associations (FESPA)