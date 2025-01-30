Carnegie’s Xorel Cruise Receives Imo-Med Wheelmark Certification

NEW YORK, NY — January 13, 2025 — Sustainable textiles and acoustical management solutions for the commercial industry supplier Carnegie, is proud to announce that Xorel Cruise – its collection of high-performance wallcoverings designed specifically for high-traffic marine-grade applications, has achieved the IMO-MED WheelMark certification. Combined with the previously awarded IMO certification, Xorel Cruise now meets all necessary criteria for specification on cruise ships and passenger vessels worldwide, such as flame retardancy, anti-pollution regulations, and weather resistance.

Representing decades of innovation, Xorel Cruise wallcovering combines authentic sustainability, style, and comfort to elevate cruise ship interiors to new heights. Xorel Cruise is Cradle to Cradle Silver certified and designed to work in tandem with Carnegie’s existing suite of other IMO-certified products. As the exclusive designer and manufacturer of Xorel, Carnegie offers clients endless customization opportunities, as well as favorable pricing and lead times on high-volume orders.

With over 35 years of experience working within IMO standards, Carnegie understands the unique challenges faced by cruise design professionals, who today are expected to design for all the amenities and luxuries of a resort hotel. By achieving the WheelMark certification, Xorel Cruise provides a seamless integration into Carnegie’s suite of IMO-certified products, such as upholstery and drapery, simplifying the selection process and offering a comprehensive design system for cruise interiors.

Posted: January 30, 2025

Source: Carnegie