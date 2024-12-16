The National Cotton Council (NCC) Strongly Opposes Congressional Spending Package Without Producer Assistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — December 16, 2024 — The National Cotton Council (NCC) strongly opposes any supplemental spending package that lacks meaningful short-term assistance for farmers. The failure of Congress to provide short-term support to our producers will mean that many farm families will go out of business in 2025, leading to devastating impacts throughout the rural economy. “We urge Congressional leadership to return to the negotiating table to find a path forward on economic assistance. If not, we will vigorously oppose a supplemental spending package that does not provide the immediate support our producers need. The current stalemate is a completely unacceptable outcome,” said NCC Chairman Joe Nicosia.

American Cotton Producer Chairman David Dunlow of North Carolina said, “Our producers will lose as much as $300 per acre on this year’s harvest due to soaring production costs and low market prices. Unfortunately, political gamesmanship has resulted in legislators turning their back on farmers during our hour of greatest need.”

Posted: December 16, 2024

Source: The National Cotton Council (NCC)