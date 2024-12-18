The National Cotton Council (NCC) Applauds Inclusion Of Producer Economic Assistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — December 18, 2024 — The National Cotton Council (NCC) applauds Congressional leadership for including emergency economic assistance for cotton producers. The much-needed economic and disaster relief will help mitigate the financial stress caused by a combination of increased production costs, weakening market prices, and production losses caused by natural disasters.

Joe Nicosia, NCC Chairman, stated, “We extend our gratitude to the House and Senate leadership for providing critical support to U.S. cotton producers. We urge all members of Congress to support the end-of-year spending package so that farmers can receive the additional support they desperately need.”

Nicosia added, “Current economic projections demand an improved safety net to give production agriculture greater long-term stability. We urge the next Congress to move quickly in early 2025 to pass a new farm bill that will contain improved safety nets, including higher reference prices, that will be applicable to next year’s crop.”

Source: The National Cotton Council (NCC)