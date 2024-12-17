Serge Ferrari Group Unveils Winner Of Anniversary Contest

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — December 16, 2024 — Serge Ferrari Group — a designer, developer, and manufacturer of composite fabrics — proudly announces the winner of the company’s international contest, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Soltis 502 Proof, the company’s flagship waterproof membrane fabric. To commemorate this milestone, Serge Ferrari introduced a custom color, Revival Blue, and invited fabricators to showcase the best application of the material.

The winning project comes from Hoover Architectural Products, led by Owner Matt Carroll, for its outstanding work on the Broward College Shade Sails in Davie, Fla. This 1,400-square-foot installation features tensioned shade sails that enhance the aesthetic appeal of the campus and provide effective sun protection, offering a comfortable outdoor space for students and visitors. The innovative use of Revival Blue in this architectural solution exemplifies the fabric’s versatility and high-performance qualities. The company receives an all-expenses-paid trip to France for two people, including an exclusive visit to Serge Ferrari’s corporate offices in La Tour-du-Pin.

The contest, which launched in October 2023 at the ATA Exposition in Orlando, Fla., challenged participants to showcase their creativity through the most innovative use of Revival Blue in any project, without specific guidelines. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Soltis 502 Proof, Serge Ferrari collaborated with the design team at Trivantage to create Revival Blue, a color that reflects the urban renewal trend in modern architecture. Revival Blue has now been integrated into the 502 color range, offering an exciting new option for designers and fabricators.

“The introduction of Revival Blue celebrates both our anniversary and the evolving design trends shaping the future of architecture,” said Ilse Beterams, managing director of Serge Ferrari North America. “With support from Trivantage, we carefully selected a color that embodies the essence of urban renewal, and we’re proud to offer it as part of the new 502 color range.”

Made from high-tenacity, 100% recycled polyester yarns, Soltis 502 Proof combines outstanding quality with a reduced carbon footprint. Known for its durability, lightweight construction, and superior waterproofing, this specialty fabric features an advanced surface treatment for easier cleaning and optimized printability. Leveraging Serge Ferrari’s patented Précontraint® technology, Soltis 502 Proof delivers exceptional resistance to tearing and stretching, ensuring long-lasting structural integrity, while precise pigment selection and a thicker yarn crest coating provide enhanced UV protection. It is GREENGUARD Gold certified and backed by a 10-year warranty for guaranteed quality and durability.

Ideal for a wide range of outdoor applications, from awnings and pergolas to shade sails and fixed shading systems, the Soltis 502 Proof fabric is offered in 33 vibrant colors, which include champagne, peach, lemon, and hemp, in addition to classic neutrals such as pearl white, boulder, and anthracite. Each color features a sophisticated satin finish that enhances its premium appearance, making it ideal for both commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.sergeferrarigroup.com/us.

Posted: December 17, 2024

Source: Serge Ferrari Group