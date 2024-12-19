NCC Congratulates Senator Amy Klobuchar As Senate Ag Ranking Member

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — December 19, 2024 — The National Cotton Council (NCC) congratulates Senator Amy Klobuchar on her appointment as the new Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Senator Klobuchar’s extensive experience and deep-rooted commitment to agricultural issues make her an exceptional choice for this pivotal role.

The NCC is confident that Senator Klobuchar’s leadership will bring significant benefits to the agricultural sector. Her understanding of the challenges faced by farmers, combined with her ability to work across party lines, will ensure that the needs of the agricultural community are effectively addressed.

Posted: December 19, 2024

Source: The National Cotton Council (NCC)