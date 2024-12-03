Immersive Textile Design For Hospitality And Retail: Patricia Urquiola’s “Among-Us” At Heimtextil 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany — December 3, 2024 — For Heimtextil 2025, Patricia Urquiola presents among-us, a 650 m² design installation in the heart of Hall 12.0. The open-plan installation creates a welcoming atmosphere in which to experience textile concepts and to spark a conversation about design, sustainability and conviviality. Together with partners such as Kettal, Moroso, cc-tapis, Aquafil, Cimento® and Parà Tempotest, Urquiola has developed extraordinary spatial elements for among-us — including double-sided hanging carpet structures, lounge islands and individually manufactured seating furniture.

In collaboration with selected partners of Patricia Urquiola, among-us offers visitors an immersive experience with optical and structural surprises — including lounge islands by Kettal with fabrics by Kvadrat, hanging textiles by cc-tapis with a regenerated nylon yarn by Aquafil and seatings by Moroso. The hanging cement structures by Cimento® give the installation further architectural dimensions. Exhibitors at Heimtextil — including Parà Tempotest — are also among the sponsors of the fabrics. “The name among-us conveys a sense of conviviality and shared experiences — something that happens ‘between us’ or ‘in our midst’. It also alludes to a line of small fungus-like toy creatures,” says Urquiola.

A grid-shaped carpet defines the installation. Within the grid, visitors encounter softly upholstered, anthropomorphic textile forms that invite to touch, relax and enable a sensory engagement with the materials. This approach highlights Urquiola’s innovative take on materiality and combines conventional and unconventional elements to push the boundaries of textile design.

“Heimtextil is a perfect fit for us. It offers the opportunity to create a two-way dialog that begins during the trade fair and continues throughout the year. We are not only addressing specialists, but everyone who is interested in textiles. Our approach is evolutionary and aims for comprehensive interaction. We want to listen as much as we present and value personal exchange,” Urquiola continues.

Among-us is dedicated to sustainable materials, conviviality and the intersection of virtual and physical worlds – a space for exploration and discussion.

On Wednesday, January 15, Patricia Urquiola will participate in the Architonic Live Talk, and she will also deliver a mini-lecture, offering an exclusive glimpse into her creative world and unique design language.

Heimtextil — International trade fair for home and contract textiles

Heimtextil 2025 takes place from 14 to 17 January 2025.

Posted: December 3, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH