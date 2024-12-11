Cocona Labs Establishes Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise In India

BOULDER, CO — December 11, 2024 — Cocona Labs, creator of 37.5 Technology and global supplier of sustainable thermoregulation material science, has announced the successful establishment of its Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in Gurugram, Haryana, India, further solidifying its commitment to expanding its presence in this fast-growing and strategically situated market.

The India WFOE will provide enhanced in-country capabilities to support Cocona Labs’ customers, partners and growing business operations in the region.

“Cocona has been investing heavily in India for the past several years, both to capture domestic growth opportunities in its dynamic economy and as a hedge against geopolitical pressure on brands currently sourcing out of China,” said CEO Jeff Bowman. “This new WFOE will enable us to better serve our customers and partners, while creating a more streamlined approach for brands sourcing 37.5 Technology materials from India.”

The company’s decision to establish a WFOE in India reflects its commitment to driving innovation, strengthening supply chain efficiencies and delivering its sustainable thermoregulating technology to new markets.

For more information about Cocona Labs and 37.5 Technology, visit thirtysevenfive.com.

Posted: December 11, 2024

Source: Cocona Labs / 37.5 Technology

