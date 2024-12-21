ACIMIT — Italian Textile Machinery: The Upcoming Colombiatex 2025 Speaks Italian

MILAN — December 19, 2024 — There will be 23 Italian textile machinery manufacturers partecipating at the upcoming Colombiatex, the main Colombian textile fair, which will take place in Medellín from January 28 to 30, 2025, once again confirming the strong connection between local textile companies and Italian suppliers of textile technology.

Despite a decrease in demand for textile machinery from the Colombian textile sector during the first nine months of 2024, the Country remains one of the main markets in the area for textile machinery manufacturers. Specifically, in 2023, Italy was the second largest technology supplier behind China, with an export value of around 13 million euros. In the first nine months of 2024, Italian sales in Colombia reached 8 million euros.

“The Colombian textile and clothing industry has experienced strong growth in recent years, also supported by a technological upgrade in which Italian machinery has often played a key role,” comments Marco Salvadè, President of ACIMIT. “For many of Italian manufacturers Colombiatex remains an unmissable event in the international trade fair calendar to strengthen partnership with Colombian textile companies”.

In the Italian pavilion organized by Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, among the 23 exhibitors, the following ACIMIT member companies will also be present: Biancalani, Btsr, Color Service, Danti, Dettin, Fadis, Flainox, Isotex, Itema, Kairos Engineering, Lonati, Mcs, Mts, Monti-Mac, Ratti, Reggiani Macchine, Salvadè, Santoni, Stalam, Tecnorama, Tonello, Triveneta.

Posted: December 21, 2024

Source: The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT)