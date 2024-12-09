AATCC Foundation Announces 2025-2026 Scholarships and Fellowships

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — December 9, 2024 — The AATCC Foundation scholarship and fellowship application is now open for the 2025-2026 academic year. Undergraduate and graduate students in any textile-related discipline may apply for more than a dozen separate scholarships and $100,000 total funding with one simple online form.

All scholarships have a deadline of February 28, 2025, and recipients will be notified over the summer.

The 2025-2026 scholarships are divided into the following categories: Textile Chemistry Scholarships, Other Textile-Related Scholarships, Local Section Scholarships, and Graduate Fellowships. The details about the specific scholarships in the categories are listed below.

Textile Chemistry Scholarships:

Charles H. Stone Scholarship

Four $6,000 scholarships are available to rising juniors and seniors at North Carolina State University and Clemson University.

Charles E. Gavin III Family Scholarship (Auburn University)

Rising freshmen, sophomores, juniors, or seniors attending Auburn University are eligible for the $8,000 Gavin Family Scholarship.

Gordon & Marjorie Osborne Scholarship

The Gordon and Marjorie Osborne Scholarship offers two $5,000 scholarships that support students pursuing a career or coursework in textile engineering, textile chemistry, textile science, or a related discipline.

Textile Chemistry Scholarship

The AATCC Foundation Textile Chemistry Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship for undergraduate students of textile chemistry, polymer and color chemistry, or related topics.

Woodruff Textile Manufacturing Scholarship

The Percy W. Woodruff Jr. Textile Manufacturing Scholarship is a $3,500 scholarship supporting a non-traditional, undergraduate student at Clemson University.

Other Textile-Related Scholarships:

AATCC Corporate Member Scholarship

The AATCC Corporate Member Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship available to AATCC corporate member employees and their children, only for the 2025 Fall semester.

Charles E. Gavin III Family Scholarship (Georgia Institute of Technology)

Rising freshmen, sophomores, juniors, or seniors attending Georgia Institute of Technology are eligible for the $6,000 Gavin Family Scholarship.

Darsey Family Scholarship

The Darsey Family Scholarship is a $3,000 scholarship available to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in a textile- and/or fashion-related program at a US university with an AATCC student chapter.

Kanti & Hansa Jasani Family Scholarship

The Kanti and Hansa Jasani Family Textile Scholarship offers three $1,000 scholarships to undergraduate and graduate Indian students, specifically Indian citizens with student visas, who are attending a US university.

Martin J. Bide University of Rhode Island Scholarship

The Martin J. Bide University of Rhode Island Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship for undergraduate students studying Textile Fashion, Merchandising and Design at the University of Rhode Island.

National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) Paul T. O’Day Scholarship

The National Council of Textile Organizations Paul T. O’Day Scholarship offers a $5,000 scholarship that may be awarded for up to four years, for a cumulative scholarship of $20,000. Students must have at least one parent or guardian employed by an NCTO member company and/or organization to be eligible.

Textile Design Scholarship

The AATCC Foundation Textile Design Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship for undergraduate students of textile design or related topics.

Textile Merchandising Scholarship

The AATCC Foundation Textile Merchandising Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship for undergraduate students of textile merchandising, management, and retail programs.

Varley Family Textile Technology Scholarship

The Varley Family Textile Technology Scholarship offers two $5,000 scholarships that support students pursuing a textile-related career at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) or Cornell University.

Local Section Scholarships:

Delaware Valley Section Scholarship

Undergraduate students studying textiles at a school in the Delaware Valley section (DE, MD, NJ, PA) are eligible for this $500 scholarship.

Metro Scholarship

The Metro Scholarship offers two scholarships valued at $3,000 for students attending schools in New England, New York, or New Jersey.

Piedmont Section Scholarship

The AATCC Foundation Piedmont Section Scholarship offers five $3,000 scholarships available to students attending an educational institution in the AATCC Piedmont Section (VA, WV, NC, SC).

West Scholarship

This $3,000 scholarship supports undergraduate students studying a textile- or fashion-related field in colleges/universities located in the states encompassed by the California, Northwest, Midwest, and Pacific sections of AATCC.

Graduate Fellowships:

The Connelly-Perkins Graduate Fellowship and the Grady, Houser, Hauser, Daniels Graduate Fellowship have increased from $5,000 to $6,000. Graduate students are also eligible to apply for the Darsey Family Scholarship and Kanti & Hansa Jasani Family Scholarship.

Connelly/Perkins Graduate Fellowship

AATCC Foundation Connelly/Perkins Graduate Fellowship is a $6,000 fellowship for Ph.D. candidates at the Clemson University Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE).

Grady, Hauser, Houser, Daniels Graduate Fellowship

This $6,000 fellowship for Ph.D. candidates in Fiber and Polymer Science is awarded to students at the North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles.

Posted: December 9, 2024

Source: The AATCC Foundation