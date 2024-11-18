Sicomin Partners With Skaw Sailing And SHORETEAM On The SKAW (A) Worlds First Foiling Scow Yacht To Be Built With Sustainable GreenPoxy Resins

SICOMIN, France — November 18, 2024 — Sicomin, a global supplier in advanced bio-based epoxy systems, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Skaw Sailing and SHORETEAM for the pioneering SKAW (A) foiling cruising yacht. Built by SHORETEAM and designed by Benoit Marie and Clément Bercault, the SKAW (A) is a ground-breaking monohull scow that brings together a high-performance foiling design and a reduced environmental impact through Sicomin GreenPoxy® resins.

The SKAW (A) represents the first-ever foiling cruising scow yacht, crafted for optimal speed, maneuverability, and eco-responsibility. The vessel leverages Sicomin’s GreenPoxy range to set new standards in sustainable performance. This innovative bio-based epoxy solution achieves industry-leading mechanical properties while significantly reducing the carbon footprint compared to traditional petroleum-based resins.

The SKAW (A) will be constructed using Sicomin’s high-modulus GreenPoxy solutions, including SR InfuGreen 171 for the infusion of larger parts and SR GreenPoxy 170 for the hand laminating and bonding of the secondary structures. Both resins provide the strength, durability, and quality essential for a high-performance yacht design and enable SHORETEAM to achieve the ultra-lightweight 5000kg displacement and advanced mechanical performance necessary to achieve optimal foiling.

“Our goal was to design a yacht that embodies both exceptional performance and environmental responsibility,” said Benoit Marie, Founder, Skaw Sailing. “With Sicomin’s GreenPoxy technology and SHORETEAM’s expert craftmenship, we have achieved a lightweight, strong, and sustainable yacht that pushes the boundaries of foiling technology for cruising.”

Sicomin’s GreenPoxy products, specifically formulated for demanding applications such as marine foiling, offer enhanced mechanical properties including mechanical strength and durability, making them the ideal choice for the SKAW (A).

“Our SR InfuGreen 171 and SR GreenPoxy 170 were an ideal fit for this ambitious project”, added Tom Kerriou, Sicomin. “We are excited to see our sustainable GreenPoxy epoxy solutions contribute to the success of this design and we look forward to supporting Skaw Sailing and SHORETEAM in bringing this innovative yacht to life.”

Posted: November 18, 2024

Source: Sicomin