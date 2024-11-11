ReHubs And AMI Join Forces To Collaborate On The Conference Program For The First Textiles Recycling Expo

BRUSSELS — November 11, 2024 — ReHubs is pleased to announce that it has become a strategic partner for the Textiles Recycling Expo that is being launched by AMI in Brussels on June 4-5, 2025. This event will serve as a platform for industry leaders and stakeholders to come together to advance textile waste recycling.

The Textiles Recycling Expo will showcase innovative developments and industry leading exhibitors working towards solving the issue of textile waste. It will also boast a high-level conference featuring industry experts, innovators and stakeholders presenting valuable insights and perspectives on the textile recycling industry.

With extensive experience in organizing events for the global plastics industry, AMI is now expanding its reach with the Textiles Recycling Expo. Partnering with ReHubs – a partnership- based collaboration hub for textile-to-textile recycling in Europe – this alliance combines AMI’s event management strengths with ReHubs’ extensive network and commitment to accelerating textile recycling. ReHubs will contribute to supporting the development of the conference program, bringing valuable insights from within the industry.

ReHub’s Chris Deloof commented on joining forces with AMI: “ReHubs is delighted to collaborate with AMI on this Expo for textiles recycling. This event provides a unique opportunity for the entire textiles recycling ecosystem to come together, exchange knowledge, and advance the adoption of recycled fibers and circular business models.”

AMI’s Zied Chetoui commented on the value of collaborative action with ReHubs: “The Textiles Recycling Expo represents a crucial step forward for the industry as we work collectively to build a circular future for textiles and we believe collaborating on this event with ReHubs will bring significant value to the industry through empowering stakeholders from across the value chain.”

By joining forces, AMI and ReHubs are combining their strengths to create an event that fosters meaningful connections, knowledge exchange, and industry-wide impact. This will establish the Textiles Recycling Expo as a leading event for advancing textiles recycling in Europe.

Posted: November 11, 2024

Source: ReHubs / The Textiles Recycling Expo is organized by AMI