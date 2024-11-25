Milliken & Company Announces Investment In Tidal Vision

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — November 25, 2024 — Global diversified manufacturer Milliken & Company today announced its investment and partnership with Tidal Vision, a global biomolecular technologies company unlocking the power of chitosan to develop scalable solutions for critical industries. This strategic partnership will accelerate the introduction of biodegradable chemistries across the markets that Milliken serves and is the latest in a series of investments made as part of Milliken’s ventures program.

“At Milliken, we invest with a long-term perspective, prioritizing partnerships that will drive meaningful growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. “Our approach is grounded in thorough research, strategic alignment with our core values, and a commitment to creating lasting value for our customers.”

Milliken’s investment will increase the availability of reliable, responsibly sourced materials with biodegradable properties in multiple applications. This is made possible by Tidal Vision’s proprietary technologies that transform chitosan, a powerful and biodegradable compound, into high-performance chemistries.

“We recognize the growing demand for responsible solutions that meet the highest standards of performance — and creating a path to offering biodegradable technologies represents an important step in that direction,” said Cindy Boiter, executive vice president and president of Milliken’s Chemical Business. “Our partnership with Tidal Vision is a natural fit, as their innovative approach to sustainable materials aligns with our commitments to collaboration, innovation, and sustainability.”

Headquartered in Bellingham, Wash., with more than 200 employees and facilities in five states, Tidal Vision leverages advanced manufacturing technologies and partners with industry leaders like Milliken to offer new and powerful chemistries at scale. Tidal Vision is built on the belief that chitosan solutions have the unique potential to help humanity on an industrial scale.

“Tidal Vision is thrilled to partner with Milliken, combining our complementary strengths to expand the use of chitosan-based chemistries into new applications on a global scale,” said Craig Kasberg, CEO of Tidal Vision. “By replacing non-biodegradable alternatives at scale, we’re driving meaningful environmental impact. Milliken’s commitment to sustainability and culture of innovation, paired with their market leadership, creates an ideal platform to accelerate the adoption of Tidal Vision’s technologies.”

Posted: November 25, 2024

Source: Milliken & Company