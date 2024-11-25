Luxury Outdoor Brand Harbour Debuts New Signature Textiles

LOS ANGELES — November 25, 2024 — Harbour, the premier luxury outdoor lifestyle brand, is reimagining outdoor luxury with the introduction of Harbour Signature Textiles.

Exclusively developed in collaboration with textile manufacturer Sunbrella, Harbour’s new luxury outdoor fabric program introduces a market-leading selection of basketweaves, plush velvets, and chenilles, available in over 30 hues.

Designed to complement the wide range of Harbour’s offerings, each fabric is crafted in North America and engineered for outdoor durability while providing an elevated level of comfort and sophistication.

The range of exclusive signature textiles includes:

Altona — Harbour’s exclusive performance velvet, featuring a low pile and subtle striations, brings softness and an indoor feel to outdoor spaces. Available in Dew, Sand, Slate, Dove, Snow, and Mink.

Pebble — A performance bouclé fabric with knotted yarns forming in a random, textured pile, offering an inviting hand feel ideal for upholstery and loose cushions. Available in Cloud, Smoke, Fog, Sand, White, and Charcoal.

Monterey — A linen-inspired fabric with a wider weave that offers a luxurious hand feel and refined appearance. Perfect for upholstery and loose cushions, this fabric is available in Sand, Charcoal, Chalk, and Silver.

Marley — A high-pile performance chenille featuring thick yarns that create a velvety-soft, plush feel. Ideal for upholstery and loose cushions, this fabric is available in Boulder, Chinchilla, Mink, Parchment, and Snow.

Stirling — Inspired by natural linens, this fabric features random striations for a textured, organic look. Available in Powder, Sand, Dollar, Shadow, Mosquito, Fog, Sage, Linen, Flint, Smoke, and Salt.

Bateau — A striped fabric range with a wide weave, perfect for accents or full cushions featuring thin stripes interspersed with intermittent wider stripes. This fabric is available in Classic, Cocoon, and Teak.

Harrison Condos, Harbour’s founder and CEO, explained: “It’s been a dream of ours to bring the sophistication of indoor design to outdoor living — and with the launch of Harbour Signature Textiles, we’re making that dream a reality. This is the next evolution of Harbour, offering a market-leading range of performance fabrics in stunning tones that truly elevate outdoor comfort and style, blending elegance with resilience in a way that’s never been done before.”

Posted: November 25, 2024

Source: Harbour