Jones Family Of Companies And ECO Fiber Inc. Enter Joint Venture To Launch ECO Fiber Packaging, A New Leader In Sustainable Cold Chain Packaging Solutions

HUMBOLDT, TN — November 18, 2024 — Jones Family of Companies, Inc. and ECO Fiber Inc. are excited to announce the formation of a joint venture to expand their offerings in the sustainable cold chain packaging market. This new venture combines the strengths of ECO Fiber’s expertise in packaging solutions with Jones Family of Companies’ nearly 90 years of experience in textiles and commitment to sustainability. Together, they are establishing a new company, ECO Fiber Packaging, which will provide innovative, sustainable cold chain packaging solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Both companies recognized that a new corporate model would maximize their combined potential, prompting the creation of ECO Fiber Packaging. As part of the venture, Jones Family of Companies has acquired the textile assets of ECO Fiber Inc., and a Joint Venture Agreement has been executed. ECO Fiber Packaging will operate as a wholly new entity under its own brand, with the joint commitment of both companies to deliver high-quality, environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

“We’re thrilled to see the possibilities this joint venture will bring,” said Ralph Jones III, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Jones Family of Companies. “The Schneider family and ECO Fiber team bring immense talent and dedication, which perfectly complements Jones’ legacy of quality and sustainable practices. Together, we’re poised to set a new standard in cold chain packaging.”

Jones Family of Companies is a pioneer in sustainable practices and a leader in the USDA BioPreferred Program. This federal program encourages the use of renewable agricultural resources in product manufacturing, reducing dependence on petroleum. Jones’ USDA- certified biobased insulation products, made from renewable materials like cotton and jute, meet rigorous standards for temperature-sensitive applications in industries such as frozen foods, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies. This dedication to environmental responsibility is a natural alignment with ECO Fiber’s values of sustainability and product excellence, making this partnership a powerful combination of service, quality, and innovation.

With Jones’ manufacturing and warehousing facilities in Tennessee, New Hampshire, and Indiana joining ECO Fiber Packaging locations in North Carolina and Texas, the new company now has expanded reach and capacity to serve customers nationwide with even greater reliability and efficiency. ECO Fiber Packaging is committed to enhancing the service, quality, and product lineup that customers have come to trust from ECO Fiber, while advancing their commitment to sustainable practices.

Key leaders from both companies will continue to serve as champions of the ECO Fiber Packaging brand. Kent Schneider, co-founder of ECO Fiber Inc., and Andrew Dailey, Sr. VP Strategic Accounts and Bus Dev from Jones Family of Companies will work together to deliver exceptional service and drive innovation in the cold chain packaging space.

“It has been an incredible experience working alongside the Jones Family of Companies,” said Schneider. “We share a deep commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices, and I look forward to furthering that collaboration with Andrew and the entire Jones team.”

Schneider co-founded ECO Fiber Inc. with his father, Brian, in 2021, building the company on principles of sustainability, environmental stewardship, and uncompromising quality. Andrew Dailey brings decades of expertise in textile sustainability and has established himself as a well-respected specialist in the cold chain packaging industry. Together, they bring a unique blend of experience and passion to the new venture, ensuring the highest standards of service and innovation.

Posted: November 18, 2024

Source: Jones Family of Companies, Inc.