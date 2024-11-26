JEC World 2025: Celebrating 60 Years Of Innovation Under The Motto “Pushing The Limits”

PARIS — November 26, 2024 — In less than four months, JEC World will open its doors to its new session, a celebration session. Well known worldwide as the leading trade exhibition for composite materials and their applications, this 60th session promises to be the only hub for business, inspiration and innovation in our industry. March 4-6, Paris will welcome the whole composites industry for an exceptional edition.

Marking its 60th edition, JEC World 2025 is set to once again assert its position as the world’s leading event for the composites industry. Under the unifying theme “Pushing the Limits,” the event will showcase the extraordinary versatility and innovation of composite materials that continue to redefine light weighting, performance, design possibilities and offer more sustainable solutions for an increasing number of applications.

Taking place from 4 to 6 March at the Paris Nord Villepinte, JEC World 2025 is more than an event — it is the epicentre of innovation, collaboration, and transformation in the global composites sector and for many end-user industries. With the participation of more than 1,350 exhibitors from major corporations to startups, and an expected record attendance of 45,000 professionals, all coming from more than 100 countries, this landmark edition of the annual “Festival of composites” will highlight composites as a cornerstone of the future, addressing the most critical challenges across industries.

The ultimate stage for Composites Innovation

JEC World has been synonymous with showcasing cutting-edge advancements in composites for six decades. The event’s inspiring show floor and engaging conference program will reveal how composites help many end-user industries to address their current challenges. To name a few: the aeronautics industry developing more efficient planes, the space industry expansion and new explorations, the on- and off-shore development of the wind energy industry, the transportation and mobility industries drastically reducing emissions via electrification, the deployment of the hydrogen ecosystem, the shipbuilding industry looking for long lasting, corrosion-free and lighter materials to decarbonate maritime transportation, even the sporting goods industry providing more performing equipment while addressing sustainability challenges thanks to composites, etc… No other event offers such a comprehensive overview of cutting-edge solutions to meet the requirements of multiple sectors.

Championing sustainability and circularity

JEC World also leads the change towards a more sustainable future. This year’s show will highlight more than 600 new products and innovations—many designed to advance the 9 R’s of circularity (Refuse, Rethink, Reduce, Re-use, Repair, Refurbish, Remanufacture, Repurpose, Recycle). From reducing energy and material consumption to using bio-sourced materials including natural fibres, and recycling both fibres and matrices, the composites industry’s sustainability and Life Cycle Assessment roadmaps are central to the event’s agenda.

A launchpad for startups and disruptive technology

JEC World 2025 will shine a spotlight on the brightest minds in materials science, deeptech and engineering through its renowned Startup Booster competition. The program will feature 20 finalists, attracting major corporations and venture capitalists to discover the next generation of innovators. With high-profile jury members from Mercedes-Benz, Owens Corning, Swancor, and ExxonMobil, the competition underscores the event’s pivotal and unique role in fostering entrepreneurship.

Additive manufacturing and digital transformation on display

Pioneering additive manufacturing and especially large-format 3D printing technologies will take central stage, with live demonstrations illustrating their applications in prototyping, mold-making, and design optimization. As well, advanced manufacturing technologies such as Preforming, 3D Weaving, Tailored and/or Automated Fiber-, Tapes-, Patches- Placement are all presented, involving the associated software development. JEC World will celebrate the integration of artificial intelligence and digital tools, showing how the industry’s third pillar — Digitalization — is transforming composites production.

An unmissable event

The enthusiasm for JEC World 2025 is already evident: industry giants such as 3M, Daher, Hexcel, Mitsubishi, Owens Corning, SGL Technologies, Syensqo, Teijin Carbon, and Toray have confirmed their presence. Notably, 99 new exhibitors, including Biesterfeld, Reichenbacher, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, are joining the global showcase for the first time, proving the dynamism of the industry.

Countdown to JEC World 2025

The road to the event begins with an online sneak preview – the JEC World Premiere – on January 13th, 2025, unveiling the highlights of the upcoming show, introducing the Startup Booster finalists, and announcing the winners of the prestigious JEC Composites Innovation Awards.

With 60 years of history and an unmatched focus on innovation, JEC World 2025 is the must-attend event for professionals and thought leaders looking to stay ahead in the composites sector and in the application industries.

Source: JEC