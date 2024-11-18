Green Theme Technologies And Golden Long John Integrate Clean Textile Dye And Finishing Technologies

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — November 18, 2024 — Green Theme Technologies (GTT), creators of the waterless and PFAS-free EMPEL® textile finishing platform, has teamed up with Golden Long John to promote the next generation of cleaner and more efficient fabric dye and finishing processes.

The textile manufacturing industry generates trillions of gallons of wastewater each year. Traditional textile dyeing and finishing rinses chemical dyes and water repellency onto fabrics. Post-production toxic water is then dumped into rivers and oceans.

Last year, Golden Long John, a major textile supplier of the global footwear industry, introduced GTT’s EMPEL® finishing platform in their Vietnam factories. Their partnership has led to the combination of their two industry leading technologies, the EMPEL® high performance water repellent finish and Golden Long John’s direct dye process.

“We believe, Cleaner IS Better and this is a big step forward for the fashion and textile industries,” said Martin Flora, President of GTT Business Development. “Similar to GTT’s EMPEL® application, Golden Long John applies dye chemistry directly onto fabrics. Better performance with much less pollution is our vision for the future.”

GTT and Golden Long John will showcase their innovations at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland Or., on November 20th and 21st. Both companies are now enjoying steady growth from brands like Nike that need consistent and better performance while achieving their environmental goals.

Posted: November 18, 2024

Source: Green Theme Technologies, Inc. (GTT)