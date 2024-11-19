Debogy Molecular Announces New Capital Raise To Bring Innovative Antimicrobial Technology To Market

FARMINGTON, Conn. — November 19, 2024 — DeBogy Molecular, Inc, a privately held biotech that specializes in antimicrobial surface modification, announced their Board of Directors has approved a new capital raise to support the Company’s plans to seek FDA approval and marketing of its patented technology with their medical device industry partners.

Founded in 2019, the DeBogy proprietary platform modifies surface structures to safely destroy bacterial, viral and fungal cells on contact. Results of the DeBogy landmark study were first published in the Journal of Orthopedic Research https://doi.org/10.1002/jor.25638, where it reported a reduction in dangerous bacterial biofilm on medical implants in mice by 99.9%, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals.

“We’re excited about the next stage of DeBogy as we collaborate with established market leaders to deliver a powerful antibacterial enhancement for their products that protects the health of their customers and delivers significant advantage to their companies,” said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DeBogy Molecular.

DeBogy intends this pre-seed offering to fund the necessary steps to bring their technology to market in advance of a future priced equity round. The Company plans to close the round by January 15, 2025.

