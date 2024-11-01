AATCC: Upcoming Early Registration Deadline For The Odor & Microbial Management Conference

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. — November 1, 2024 — Come join the discussion at AATCC’s Odor & Microbial Management Conference on December 3-4, 2024, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA. This conference will highlight all aspects of antimicrobial and anti-odor agents that are used to manage odor and uncontrolled bacterial growth on textiles.

The program will focus on the basic understanding of odor generation, release and human detection and perception of these odors. It will cover the desire for more environmentally sensitive antimicrobial and anti-odor agents but with the recognition that all functional features come with costs. The discussions will include detection techniques, limitations of these techniques, and procedures in which the industry is moving to increase both understanding and reproducibility of test results. Global regulatory acceptance and proper claims will be covered.

AATCC individual and corporate members registering on or before November 13 pay the discounted registration rate of US$580 (nonmembers pay US$865). Registration includes lunch, breaks, and a reception. After November 13 the rates will increase. Register early and save!

This event will be beneficial for all levels of brands and retailers interested in adding antimicrobial and anti-odor features to their products.

A reception will be held on the evening of December 3 providing conference participants with an opportunity to network with fellow attendees. Tabletop exhibits are available to industry suppliers to share the latest information about their products and services. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your company’s products and services. If your company would like to reserve a tabletop, please visit the AATCC website for details.

Posted: November 1, 2024

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)