Weathering And Corrosion Testing Equipment Supplier Q-Lab Releases New Website

WESTLAKE, Ohio — October 11, 2024 — , the global supplier of weathering and corrosion equipment and outdoor exposure testing, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.Q-Lab.com.

The new Q-Lab.com provides visitors with new tools and resources to help guide them through the often complex world of weathering and corrosion testing. This includes improvements such as restructured navigation for easier searching, revised contact forms for quicker response to inquiries worldwide, an enhanced document library with better filtering/search capabilities, a new helpful ISO/ASTM standards search tool, a new Q-PANEL selector guide, and much more additional new content

“Our mission at Q-Lab is to make testing simple for our customers. To do this, information and content needed to be easier and more intuitive to access. This was our top priority when designing our new website,” comments Andy Francis, Q-Lab Marketing Director. “We believe we’ve accomplished that goal and are thrilled with the end result. We look forward to connecting with our existing customers and new audiences around the globe.”

To view the redesigned website, visit Q-Lab.com.

Posted: October 11, 2024

Source: Q-Lab Corporation