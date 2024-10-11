United Fabrics And Sunbrella Look To The Southwest For New Red Rocks Collection

BURLINGTON, N.C. — October 9, 2024 — United Fabrics and Sunbrella take inspiration from the vistas, overlooks, quarries and trails of the American Southwest in the new Red Rocks Collection, the second stop in the brands’ cross-country Roadtrip Series. Featuring 24 SKUS, including four new performance fabric patterns in a variety of earthen colorways, the Red Rocks Collection celebrates the beauty of untouched nature and the majesty of mountainous landscapes.

“The Roadtrip Series, a collaborative line with United Fabrics, embodies the freedom of travel, with its next destination set in Colorado,” said Tracy Greene, design director at Sunbrella. “Inspired by the Southwest’s striking landscape of red rock mountains, soft blue skies and green cacti, this collection translates the spirit of the open road into textile form, capturing the essence of exploration and adventure.”

The cross-country journey of the Roadtrip Series launched with the Coney Island Collection earlier this year. The overarching series honors iconic American road trip destinations, with patterns that feel both modern, yet current, and offer a nod of nostalgia to each stop along the way. The partnership will continue with other sentimental locations in the year ahead, with additional collections designed for both residential and commercial settings. The entire Red Rocks Collection meets ACT standards for commercial fabrics, including abrasion test certifications ranging from 55,000 to 100,000 double rubs, depending on the pattern.

Over the many years of collaboration between the two textile pioneers, United Fabrics has become a leading source for Sunbrella fabrics, from open-line SKUs to brand-exclusive patterns and colorways. Sunbrella fabrics deliver on comfort and purposeful performance requirements for indoor and outdoor spaces, including colorfastness, easy cleanability and stain resistance,

“With the Red Rocks Collection, we had the opportunity to feature more texture and bold color from the Sunbrella portfolio,” said Lindsey Josepayt, vice president of design and marketing at United Fabrics. “The rich palette of colors found in the American Southwest inspired our use of color to evoke a sense of warmth and nostalgia in these textiles. For example, in pattern Camper, we introduced a performance bouclé yarn to recall memories of evenings spent near a campfire with a cozy blanket.”

Patterns from the Red Rocks Collection include:

Landscape – An organic stripe pattern mimicking rocky formations and mountain ranges, Landscape is available in a range of colorways inspired by nature’s seasonal palettes of earthy tones.

Camper – With sophisticated colorways that celebrate the great outdoors, Camper is a classic plaid with a textural twist thanks to its bouclé yarn.

Miles – Already a popular United Fabrics multi-color performance texture, Miles is released in new colorways to perfectly coordinate with the organic palettes of the Red Rocks Collection.

Switchback – Featuring an abstract textured houndstooth motif, Switchback delivers an unexpected play on the classic pattern by introducing jagged and irregular forms to echo natural landscapes.

The collection is available exclusively to the design trade through United Fabrics. For more information, visit unitedfabrics.com.

Posted: October 11, 2024

Source Sunbrella