Sun Chemical To Increase Prices Across Its Solvent-Based White Ink Product Line In North America

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — October 1, 2024 — Sun Chemical will increase prices across its solvent-based white ink product line in the United States and Canada, effective November 1, 2024.

The price increase has been caused by rising key raw material costs coupled with material supply tightness, escalating global freight expenses and inflation.

“The current global market situation necessitates that Sun Chemical pass along a portion of these price increases to offset these challenges,” said Chad Steiner, president of North America Packaging and Graphics, Sun Chemical. “Sun Chemical will continue to monitor dynamic supply realities closely and give every effort to mitigate continued escalations.”

Sun Chemical will communicate specific increases directly with its customers. Customers with questions can reach out to their local Sun Chemical sales representative.

Posted October 1, 2024

Source: Sun Chemical