Piana Sleep Partners With Woodstock Furniture And Mattress Outlet To Carry Groundbreaking And Sustainable Rinnovo Mattress In-Store

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — October 7, 2024 — Piana Sleep, a division of Piana Technology dedicated to pushing the mattress industry forward through sustainability and breakthrough innovation, is proud to announce it has partnered with Woodstock Furniture and Mattress Outlet to bring the Rinnovo mattress to five locations in the Atlanta area. Piana Sleep’s Rinnovo mattress is elevating expectations of what sustainable luxury can look like in the bedding industry.

“The quality of the Rinnovo mattress, as well as the fit and feel, is very distinctive and special. The patents that Piana has obtained and the application of that technical expertise into a unique product like Rinnovo solves many of the problems that consumers have today,” said Brian Aaron, executive vice president at Woodstock Furniture and Mattress Outlet. “We are thoroughly impressed with Piana’s history of innovation and the forward-thinking to help solve an industry-wide concern of sustainably made products.”

Started in 1988, Woodstock Furniture and Mattress Outlet prides itself on its friendly, laid-back environment, hands-on customer service, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The retailer is well known for its hard-working, knowledgeable furniture and mattress experts, cementing them as a fixture in the local Atlanta community with a loyal customer base.

“We are very happy to partner with such a well-respected local retailer,” said Silvia Galasso, executive vice president of Piana Sleep. “Woodstock has a fantastic team that deeply cares about their community. For years, they have been facilitating mattress recycling for the beds they take back. They have always been ahead of the curve on that. We knew it would be a great fit with our commitment to sustainability and to alleviating the landfill problem in the US.”

The Rinnovo mattress blends foam and Piana’s transformative V/SMART fiber technology to create a more sustainable and uniquely comfortable mattress. V/SMART’s groundbreaking design includes the company’s Molecular Printing technology that infuses molecular compounds into materials tailored to deliver countless health benefits, such as active cooling, aromatherapy, antimicrobial and dust-mite protection, sleep and mood enhancers, and much more – producing an unparalleled and deeply restful night’s sleep.

The Rinnovo highlights Piana Sleep’s devotion to minimizing waste, reducing its carbon footprint, and conserving energy in the bedding industry. The Rinnovo mattress is made using Piana recycled technology, resulting in up to 46-percent fewer CO2 emissions and up to 52 percent less energy to make than an equivalent all-foam mattress. And it is up to 31 percent lighter.

The Rinnovo mattress is available for purchase in select Woodstock Furniture and Mattress Outlets starting immediately.

Posted: October 7, 2024

Source: Piana Technology