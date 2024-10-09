Global Stage For Inspiration: Heimtextil Expands Product Range And Makes Textile Interior Design More Visible Than Ever Before

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — October 9, 2024 — Resilient into to the new business year: From 14 to 17 January, already 2,900 exhibitors from 60 countries will present current trends, the latest collections, innovative materials and textile solutions at Heimtextil. High-calibre highlights await visitors: For the first time, the Milan-based design platform Alcova will curate the Heimtextil Trends 25/26. In addition, the worldwide renowned designer and architect Patricia Urquiola brings textile design to life in the exclusive installation ‘among-us’. The DecoTeam and the adjacent Design Lounge provide attractive offers and top brands for interior design. Carpets & Rugs, the home of the international carpet industry, grows by further hall levels. With its strong range and new formats, Heimtextil is once again proving itself to be a constant and reliable partner for the global textile industry.

Connected by textiles: under this motto, Heimtextil will unite the global textile industry at the exhibition grounds in Frankfurt from 14 to 17 January. The world’s largest and most international trade fair for home and contract textiles and textile design provides a bundled market overview on 16 hall levels: from fibres and yarns, to unassembled materials, to the finished end product. ‘Despite the challenging market situation, Heimtextil is a strong and reliable platform for the global sector and offers retailers, industry and the contract business solutions for sustainable business success. For 2025, we expand our product range for specific target groups, create important synergies and look forward to welcoming numerous new exhibitors and returnees. We also launch two partnerships: for the first time, the Milan-based design platform Alcova will curate the Heimtextil Trends 25/26, and star designer and architect Patricia Urquiola will create a unique installation. Heimtextil 2025 makes textile interior design more visible than ever before’, says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies.

Back to the future: the Heimtextil Trends 25/26

They are the most important source of inspiration and the must-see of the trade fair: The Heimtextil Trends 25/26. At the upcoming event, the design platform Alcova from Milan will curate the Trend Arena in Hall 3.0 for the first time. Under the motto ‘Future Continuous’, they put textiles in a different light and combine past trends with forward-looking influences – unusual, original, innovative. The platform for independent design rethinks the past and uses this as inspiration for the future. The Heimtextil Trends 25/26 provide an overview of sustainable, visionary and progressive developments. This makes them a decisive signpost for the industry and retail to keep their finger on the pulse of the times and strengthen their business success.

Design hotspot with Patricia Urquiola

Textile design redefined: Patricia Urquiola, the renowned designer and architect from Milan, creates a sustainable, textile design experience for Heimtextil 2025. The installation ‘among-us’ will combine interior design with hospitality, placing people and the immersive experience at the centre of attention. ‘among-us’ is embedded in the high-quality presentations of Bed, Bath & Living in Hall 12.0. Here as well as in Hall 12.1, well-known brands and private label suppliers will showcase exclusive bed linen and bathroom textiles, decorative cushions and bedspreads as well as home accessories. Exhibitors such as Beddinghouse (Netherlands), Lameirinho (Portugal), Marzotto Lab (Italy), Veritas (Turkey), Hellatex Textil (Austria) and Klaus Herding (Germany) as well as returnees such as Hermann Biederlack (Germany) and Formesse (Germany) will be there. Hall 12 thus is the hotspot for top international buyers and textile design.

Mega trend healthy sleep

In addition, the latest trends, developments and products relating to sleep await visitors in the immediate vicinity in Hall 11.0. The Smart Bedding area is the central platform for innovative sleep systems, bedding and duvets, pillows, mattresses and machines for textile processing. Returning exhibitors such as Billerbeck (Switzerland), KBT Bettwaren (Germany), Setex Textil (Germany) and Grasim Industries – Aditya Birla (India) as well as exhibitors such as Hefel Textil (Austria), John Cotton Europe (Poland), Lenzing AG (Austria), OBB (Germany), Standard Fiber (USA) and Traumina (Germany) will present their wide range of products here.

DecoTeam with exklusive Design Lounge

Centre for international textile design: In the design environment of Wall Decoration and Textile Design in Hall 3.0, visitors can discover creative design studios as well as a wide range of wallcoverings and wallpapers, paints, digital prints and CAD/CAM systems. Participating companies include Artcottage (UK), Decoprint (Belgium), Marburger Tapetenfabrik (Germany), Masureel (Belgium), Verbeek Design (Netherlands), Wallfashion House (Belgium) and York Wallcovering (USA). At Window & Interior Decoration, exhibitors such as Aerolux (Germany), Forest Group (Netherlands), Hohmann (Germany) and Lindner (France) will showcase products for sun protection. The DecoTeam and its members will provide fresh inspiration and surprising colour combinations for textile interiors in Hall 3.1, where exhibitor Englisch Dekor (Austria) and German companies Alfred Apelt, Erfal, Höpke Möbelstoff-Handels, Indes Fuggerhaus, Infloor Girloon, Kaiser Karl F. Buchheister, MHZ Hachtel, Paulig Teppichweberei and Unland will show modern concepts for interior decorators, interior designers and the contract business. The focus is on curtains, deodorant and upholstery fabrics and sun protection. In the adjacent Design Lounge powered by DecoTeam, companies such as Fine Textilverlag, Kadeco, Golze 1873, Haro Teppiche and Theko will come together for an inspiring joint presentation

Home for the global carpet industry: Carpets & Rugs

Place-to-be in Frankfurt: Heimtextil brings together all global market leaders from the international carpet industry. Carpets & Rugs already has twice as many exhibitors as last year and grows by additional hall levels. In Hall 5.0, hand-woven carpets, designer and unique pieces as well as international country pavilions can be discovered. Hall 5.1 is home to the growing range of machine-woven carpets, fibres & yarns and technologies for the carpet industry. In addition, Carpets & Rugs occupies the hall level 3.0, complementing the product groups Wall Decoration and Textile Design as well as the Heimtextil Trends 25/26 in the adjacent Trend Arena. Floor mats, clean-off systems, textiles for outdoor and contract furnishings round off the unique range.

New exhibitors such as ABC Italia (Italy), Bhadohi Carpets (India), Balta Home (Belgium) and Javi Home (India) as well as strong returnees such as Heritage Overseas (India), Kaleen Lifestyle (India), Lalee OHG (Germany), Merinos Group with Özerdem (Turkey), Oriental Weavers Group (Oriental Weavers Carpets, EFCO, MAC Carpet, Egypt), Jaipur Rugs (India), Ragolle Rugs (Belgium) and The Rug Republic (India) are registered. Members of the associations Fedustria (Belgium), Office National de L’Artisanat (Tunisia) and Unifam (Spain) will also take part. Together with Fedustria and the exhibitor Ragolle Rugs, a new area will be created: At ‘Belgium Textiles’, around 15 well-known Belgian carpet companies will stage a unique joint presentation. Other carpet suppliers will be located in Halls 3.1 within the DecoTeam and the Design Lounge powered by DecoTeam as well as in Halls 6.0 and 6.1 as part of the exhibitors’ overall collections.

Extended range of Fibres & Yarns

Heimtextil offers an extended range of fibres, yarns, woven and knitted fabrics, finishes and equipment. The suppliers and producers are positioned in the various product segments, in line with their respective areas of application. The extensive Fibres & Yarns area thus creates valuable synergies between the product ranges on the fairgrounds and an important added value for numerous target groups such as weavers, manufacturers and product designers. Big names such as Interima (UK), Georg & Otto Friedrich (Germany), Korteks (Turkey), Sasa Polyester (Turkey) and Trevira (Indorama Ventures Fibers Germany) will be there.

The world’s largest platform for upholstery fabrics

Decorative & Furniture Fabrics present the world’s largest range of upholstery fabrics on three compact levels in Hall 4. The wide selection of products from manufacturers and wholesalers ranges from decorative, upholstery and contract fabrics, artificial and furniture leather to outdoor fabrics. With over 200 suppliers, the largest concentration of high-quality weavers, especially from Europe, can be found here. Hall 4 is the ideal meeting point for the entire textile and upholstery industry, interior decorators, (interior) architects and interior designers. Participating companies include Atenzza Outdoor (Spain), Elastron (Portugal), Francisco Jover (Spain), Gebrüder Munzert (Germany), Libeco (Belgium), Manuel Revert (Spain), Martinelli Ginetto (Italy), Parà (Italy), Rohleder (Germany) and Vanelli (Turkey).

Future-orientated concepts: Interior.Architecture.Hospitality

Whether abrasion-resistant, antimicrobial or fire-resistant – Heimtextil covers the global range of functional contract textiles and brings manufacturers and suppliers together with (interior) architects, planners and interior designers. This is where the international hospitality industry finds exactly what it needs for contract furnishing: Inspiration, information and valuable dialogue. The wide range of products and services covers the entire exhibition centre. All exhibitors with offers for the contract business are labelled online and at the trade fair stand with a special signet and can be found quickly by visitors. The Interiour.Architecture.Hospitality LIBRARY in Hall 4.0, curated by an external jury of experts, will present an exciting selection of functional textiles.

Order volumes in every size: Global Home Excellence & Global Home Select

Heimtextil is Europe’s largest platform for international, high-quality suppliers with order volumes of all sizes. Halls 6.0, 6.2, 8.0 and 9.1 are the new home of the renamed Global Home Excellence product area. Buyers can expect a diverse selection of home and household textiles as well as individual presentations from international producers such as Atlas Export Enterprises (India), D’Decor Export (India), Gohar Textile Mills (Pakistan), Kanodia Global (India), Mittal International (India), Towellers Limited (Pakistan) and Union Fabrics (Pakistan). Numerous country pavilions invite visitors to experience traditional craftsmanship and techniques from all over the world. In Halls 6.1 and 9.0, the Global Home Select area will feature juried manufacturers with top-quality home and household textile products, including exhibitors such as Al-Karam Textile Mills (Pakistan), Bismillah Textiles Private Company (India), Gul Ahmed Textile Mills (Pakistan), Indo Count Industries (India), Trident Limited (India) and Yunus Textile Mills (Pakistan).

Knowledge transfer on two stages

Heimtextil is the right place to go for all trade visitors who want to constantly expand their knowledge of textiles. As a networking and knowledge platform, it helps companies to develop further and prepare for the future. To this end, the Texpertise Stage (Hall 4.0) addresses current topics, developments and challenges affecting the global textile industry – from flexible hospitality concepts and legislation to sustainable solutions. As a valuable source of business-boosting expertise, the Retail Stage in Hall 12.1 opens up a tailor-made content programme specifically for the retail sector. With interactive presentations, panel discussions and guided tours, Heimtextil provides space for knowledge exchange and personal contacts.

Econogy – for a more sustainable textile industry

The title Econogy includes all sustainability activities of the more than 50 textile trade fairs in Messe Frankfurt’s worldwide Texpertise Network. The term links sustainability directly with economic success. Exhibitors can have themselves audited according to ESG/SDG-compliant standards and qualify for a special signet on their stand and online. The curated companies are listed in the Econogy FINDER: The tool offers visitors orientation and guides them to relevant exhibitors. In addition, interactive Econogy Talks and Tours provide knowledge transfer and innovative best practices. The Econogy Hub is a meeting point for seal providers and certifiers.

Heimtextil 2025 takes place from January 14 to 17, 2025.

Posted: October 9, 2024

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH