Ecuador’s Leading Textile Association Launches New Initiative, Paving Way For The Industry’s Digital Transformation On Its 80th Anniversary

MONTREAL — October 1, 2024 — The global textile industry is undergoing significant digital transformation, driven by increasingly technologically savvy clients. Recognizing the need to adapt to these new demands, The Association of Textile Manufacturers of Ecuador (AITE), sought innovative solutions to assist their members in digitizing their product portfolio and enhancing operational efficiency. Tengiva, the technological provider in this initiative, has been instrumental in this transition, offering the necessary tools for AITE members to thrive in a digital world.

This strategic partnership began last year when Camilo Ontaneda Pinto, president of AITE met Tengiva’s team and its co-founder and CCO, Carlos Agudelo, at ITMA 2023. Ontaneda quickly realized that Tengiva, a technology company providing cutting-edge solutions for the textile supply chain, was the ideal partner to revive a major association project that had been put on hold for over three years due to the global pandemic.

Tengiva’s experts managed the onboarding and setup of AITE’s members’ product data into their new system, digitizing the products of all AITE members and integrating them seamlessly into their current operations, optimizing internal operations.

It took us three years to find the right solution, and Tengiva’s all-encompassing service has been a game changer for supporting our clients through their digital transformation,” said Camilo F. Ontaneda Pinto, president, AITE. “It’s not just their technology that makes the difference — it’s the exceptional service that comes with it which ensures a personalized onboarding for our members.”

Posted October 1, 2024

Source: Tengiva