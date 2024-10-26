Coating Line Manufacturer ISOTEX And Textile Machinery Representative SYMTECH Join Forces To Serve The US & Canadian Markets

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — October 25, 2024 — Coating line manufacturer ISOTEX and US-based textile machinery representative SYMTECH, have formed a partnership effective October 1, 2024. SYMTECH will represent all existing ISOTEX installations for support and service, as well as the sale of new equipment.

With their renowned coating line technology, ISOTEX, along with SYMTECH and its strong local presence in the U.S. and Canada, will offer all current and new ISOTEX customers a new level of service and support, featuring locally trained and skilled technicians for faster assistance.

With more than 50 years of experience, ISOTEX not only offers a wide range of products but also provides innovative and customized solutions. Founded in Italy in 1957 as a manufacturer of machines for the textile printing process, ISOTEX produced the first coating head for application on fabrics in 1959, along with the very first direct coating line in Italy.

The continuous development of advanced coating and laminating systems based on wet coat technology for synthetic leather, airbags, and other technical applications has earned ISOTEX a worldwide reputation.

SYMTECH is a US-based textile machinery representative for the U.S. and Canadian markets. With extensive knowledge of the textile industry and an unwavering commitment to both customers and suppliers, SYMTECH offers a comprehensive suite of services. The SYMTECH team not only sells high-quality textile machinery but also takes full responsibility for installation, warranty, repairs, and service while maintaining an extensive inventory of spare parts to ensure continuous support and efficiency for its customers.

Founded in Spartanburg in 1984, SYMTECH has grown to employ 21 dedicated professionals, primarily based in its original Spartanburg location. The company’s core belief is that providing the highest quality machinery, paired with exceptional service, maximizes the benefits of its customers’ investments.

Posted: October 26, 2024

Source: SYMTECH, Inc.