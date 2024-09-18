The AATCC Gray Scales Just Got Edgier

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — September 18, 2024 — The AATCC Gray Scales for Color Change and Gray Scale for Staining are the fundamental evaluation tools when assessing colorfastness of textile materials. Using AATCC EP1 and EP2, textile testing professionals use the AATCC Gray Scales to assess how fabrics that have been washed, exposed to temperature, light, and storage conditions maintain their color, and even stain onto other materials. The AATCC Gray Scales are valuable tools for textile colorfastness testing as it aids textile product developers and companies in various industries to determine whether to use a fabric for a specific application.

New and Improved Features and Benefits

The new style of AATCC Gray Scale for Color Change and AATCC Gray Scale for Staining have added features that now improve upon the durability and use of these valuable tools.

New reinforced edge Enhances the durability of the scale Prevents chipping of the color chips Prevents smudging, transfer of oils from hands when handling

Masks with larger area view Accommodate specimens and scale edge

Sturdier construction Reduces the likelihood of scuffing, scratching of the color chips

Keeps same material for base and sleeve Maintaining the use of vinyl for scale and sleeve material

More cost-effective option New style reduces material waste in manufacturing



Availability of New AATCC Gray Scales

The current styles of the AATCC Gray Scales remain in stock and continue to be perfectly applicable to performing colorfastness evaluation using AATCC Evaluation Procedure 1 and Evaluation Procedure 2. The new, edgier style Gray Scales will be available once the remaining stock of the current style is sold out. Special requests for the new style Gray Scale will not be offered.

Maintenance of AATCC Gray Scales

With regular use of the AATCC Gray Scales, it is important to handle the product with care to extend the shelf life of the product. Naturally, with the use of the current AATCC Gray Scales, customers have shared the challenges of keeping the color chips of the gray scales from being scuffed, scratched, and stain-free when handled with less care. AATCC recommends using gloves, proper storage of the gray scales in its protective sleeve when not in use, and regularly replacing them on a yearly basis. The added features of the new style of AATCC Gray Scales further support customers in their use of the scales.

Posted: September 18, 2024

Source: AATCC