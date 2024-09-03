Textile Machinery Supplier SYMTECH Announces Improved Website

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — September 3, 2024 — US-based Textile Machinery Representative SYMTECH, Inc. has announced the launch of a new corporate website to better serve the textile community.

Per Olofsson, SYMTECH CEO, stated: “As the new owner of SYMTECH, the launch of a new website to better inform the textile community of Symtech’s capabilities as a full-service provider to the industry with knowledgeable and competent product managers, complete after sales service, including spare parts, repairs, and well-trained field technicians is an important step to better serve the community.”

Olofsson is a Swedish citizen with a master’s degree in Supply Chain & Operations Management and an MBA in Management. Olofsson started his career in contract manufacturing of plastic and metal components and their assemblies for handheld devices (mobile phones) which brought him from his native country to Hungary, China, and India for greenfield and brownfield plant establishments.

Since 2013, Olofsson has been active in the textile machinery industry, first as managing director and head of Operations for Rieter India, which serves as one the main manufacturing locations for the Rieter group. Later, Olofsson became the head of Global Operations of Switzerland-based Rieter.

From 2021 until January of 2024, Olofsson served as the CEO of Schaerer Schweiter Mettler (SSM). In February of 2024, Olofsson started in his current role as CEO of SYMTECH Inc., Spartanburg S.C.

To view the new website please visit: https://www.symtech-usa.com.

Posted: September 3, 2024

Source: SYMTECH, Inc.