Swiss Textile Machinery Manufacturers On Tour: Innovations To Be Presented At Symposium In Charlotte, N.C.

ZURICH, Switzerland — September 13, 2024 —The Swiss Textile Machinery Association (Swissmem) is presenting special events in key markets worldwide. The next stop is Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, where 16 association member companies will present their latest innovations at a one-day symposium on October 1st.

In global business, not even the latest communication systems can replace personal relationships. To members of the Swiss Textile Machinery Association, it’s vital making contact with customers old and new. “That’s what motivates our members to take their latest innovations right into the biggest textile manufacturing markets – along with a friendly handshake,” says Cornelia Buchwalder, the association secretary general.

Who to meet

The Swiss Textile Machinery Association warmly invites textile professionals to a special symposium in the heart of the North American textile sector. A total of 16 association member firms will be on hand to answer any questions about the technology, the products and more. Participating companies are:

Autefa Solutions,

Benninger,

Bluesign Technologies,

Bräcker,

Heberlein Technology,

Jakob Müller,

Luwa Air Engineering,

Maag Brothers,

Retech,

Rieter,

Rotorcraft,

Saurer,

SSM – Schärer Schweiter Mettler,

Stäubli,

Uster Technologies, and

Xetma Vollenweider.

North America is a well-chosen tour destination, because it has become an increasingly interesting market for Swiss textile machinery and component manufacturers, as well as service providers. “North America has a large and diverse textile market, with a strong technical textiles sector, covering a vast range of applications. This means demand for advanced textile machinery is at a high level,” says Buchwalder.

What to expect

The event will start with insights into the latest developments from the Swiss companies, as the delegates showcase their innovations for the US manufacturers. There will also be the chance for networking, at the exhibition tables and at a joint dinner for customers, representatives and guests. The free-of-charge event takes place at the Charlotte Westin Hotel. (Please refer to this link ((https://www.swissmem.ch/en/swiss-textile-machinery-symposium-usa-2024-customers.html)) for further information and registration.)

The host at the event will be Cornelia Buchwalder, Secretary General, Swiss Textile Machinery Association (part of Swissmem). Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States, Charles Poston, Chairman Southern Textile Association, and Ernesto Maurer, President Swiss Textile Machinery, will also welcome the guests.

Posted: September 13, 2024

Source: The Swiss Textile Machinery Association (Swissmem)