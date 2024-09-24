Printing Technology Trade Fair drupa 2028 Dates Announced: May 9-17, 2028

CHICAGO — September 24, 2024 — drupa will continue its four-year cycle and will be held again in May 2028 in Düsseldorf, Germany, for the first time as a nine-day event. As the world’s leading platform for printing technology, the trade fair is adjusting to the changing needs and expectations of exhibitors and visitors and reflecting the continuous transformation of the industry.

The printing and packaging industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation that requires industry events to evolve as well. This also applies to drupa, which once again demonstrated its importance and relevance as a leading global trade fair in 2024 and provided pioneering inspiration. The industry can already look forward to the next edition of the No. 1 event for printing technology to be held from May 9 – 17, 2028 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany.

“drupa 2024 was more international than ever and the positive atmosphere throughout the halls reflected our industry’s determination to drive profound change in order to make the printing and packaging industry more sustainable through automation, artificial intelligence and strategic partnerships. And these are exactly the kind of important goals that will continue to require a reliable platform such as drupa in future. What was also apparent, however, was that, as a B2B trade fair with a very high proportion of decision-makers from all over the world, the length of stays at drupa has become shorter. That’s why we want to facilitate trade fair visits with maximum efficiency”, explained Wolfram N. Diener, Chairman and CEO of Messe Düsseldorf.

At this year’s drupa, 76% of the visitors were from top and middle management. “We believe that this adjustment is also confirmed by the experience we have gathered at our leading global trade fairs in the fields of machinery, plants and equipment, interpack and K, that address comparable customer profiles and do very well with a similar duration.” The unique presentation of cutting-edge technology and machinery in operation remains the USP of drupa. The new nine-day duration of drupa will continue to allow exhibitors to effectively present and stage wide-ranging product portfolios, machinery and workflows as well as an impressive stage program.

Dr. Andreas Pleßke, Chairman of the drupa committee and CEO of Koenig & Bauer AG, emphasized the trade fair’s importance and supports the new duration: “For Koenig & Bauer, drupa offers an unbeatable marketing format, as this year’s event has once again impressively demonstrated. We expressly welcome the new trade fair duration starting in 2028, as it will meet changing industry requirements without limiting the international scope of the trade fair. This is also demonstrated by the fact that visitors from 173 countries attended drupa, emphasizing the global appeal of the event. No other format generates such a high level of interest from the industry.”

“We comprehensively and carefully analyzed the recommendations of our drupa committee, the results of exhibitor and visitor surveys and feedback from partners and associations”, said Sabine Geldermann, Director of drupa. “Shortening the trade fair’s duration is a direct response to the industry’s desire for a more focused, efficient event that continues to provide international participants with a unique opportunity to discover groundbreaking innovations and technology.”

The conceptual direction, new key visual and future claim of drupa 2028 will be presented to the industry in 2025.

Selected results of the exhibitor and visitor surveys and key figures, data and facts from drupa 2024 are published in the Post Show Report and at www.drupa.com.

Other important dates in Messe Düsseldorf’s global printing trade fair portfolio include Pack Print Philippines in October 2024, Printpack Alger in February 2025 and PRINT & DIGITAL CONVENTION in Düsseldorf in May 2025.

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at drupa 2028 or any of the other portfolio trade fairs, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America; Visit www.drupa.com and www.mdna.com.

Posted: September 24, 2024

Source: Messe Düsseldorf North America