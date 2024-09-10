Precision Textiles To Celebrate Sustainability Milestone At ISPA Conference

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — September 10, 2024 — Sustainable bedding solutions provider, Precision Textiles, is set to make a significant impact at the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) Sustainability Conference taking place September 25-26, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. The company will celebrate a major sustainability milestone: saving 13 million plastic bottles from waste streams as the company highlights its commitment to sustainability and its PRESERVING THE PLANET Initiative.

Earlier this year, as part of its PRESERVING THE PLANET initiative, Precision Textiles partnered with Unifi Inc., the makers of REPREVE® recycled performance fiber, for use in its ENDURE IFR and ADVANTAGE SB product lines. As a result, every 100-yard roll of the company’s filler cloth is made using 228 recycled plastic bottles. This means the company and its customers are using their purchasing power to eliminate more than 20 million plastic bottles from the waste stream annually, making an immediate positive impact on the environment.

“When we set our initial goal to help eliminate 20 million bottles from oceans and landfills, we thought it might be a bit ambitious. But in just six months, we’ve already surpassed 10 million bottles saved, putting us on track to exceed our original target,” said Scott Tesser, CEO of Precision Textiles. “According to the World Economic Forum, if we as a community don’t change our habits, by 2050, there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish. That’s a really alarming prediction making our sustainability efforts that much more urgent. This milestone is a clear indication of the impact we and our customers are making, and it motivates us to continue pushing forward to exceed our goal and to inspire others to help make a difference.”

Building on this remarkable milestone, Precision Textiles continues to innovate with eco-friendly products that align with its PRESERVING THE PLANET initiative. At the conference, attendees will not only learn about the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce plastic waste, but they will also get an exclusive sneak peek at its newest innovation, IQFIT Performance Plus, which represents the next generation in FR technology along with Precision Textiles’ commitment to providing sustainable solutions for the bedding industry.

Reinforcing its role as a pioneer in reducing the industry’s carbon footprint while delivering top-tier products, Precision Textiles aims to set a new standard for sustainability in the bedding industry. The company’s PRESERVING the PLANET initiative includes an all-encompassing strategy that incorporates a commitment to the exclusive use of FSC certified suppliers for its rayon-based product needs, an Arbor Day Foundation partnership pledge to plant a minimum of 10,000 trees in the U.S. this year, along with the company’s ongoing R&D work to engineer products that are USDA Bio-Preferred and UL Greenguard GOLD certified.

Posted September 10, 2024

Source: Precision Textiles