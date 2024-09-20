PLASTICS Applauds Introduction Of Bipartisan Legislation To Modernize Recycling Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 20, 2024 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) applauds the introduction of the Accelerating a Circular Economy for Plastics and Recycling Innovation Act (H.R. 9676). This legislation introduced by Representatives Larry Bucshon (R-IN) and Don Davis (D-NC), aims to modernize the nation’s recycling infrastructure, spur innovation and reduce plastic waste.

“This legislation is a step in the right direction, and we applaud the leadership of Rep. Larry Bucshon and Rep. Don Davis for introducing a bill that recognizes the essential role plastic material plays in our daily lives and addresses comprehensive plastics recycling,” said PLASTICS President and CEO Matt Seaholm. “Modernizing the country’s recycling infrastructure and developing end markets for recycled material are critical to increasing recycling rates and ensuring that plastic waste stays in our economy and out of the environment. We look forward to working together with legislators in Washington to achieve our shared sustainability goals and ultimately get a bill to the President’s desk.”

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors, and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $519 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the eighth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE: The Plastics Show.

Posted: September 20, 2024

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)