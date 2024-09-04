Mimaki Unveils Four New Printers Developed To Enable Print Businesses To Expand, Diversify And Stay Ahead Of Market Trends

AMSTERDAM — September 4, 2024 — Mimaki Europe, a provider of industrial inkjet printers, cutting plotters, and 3D printers, has today announced four new printers for sign graphic, industrial and textile applications. The CJV200 Series, a range of roll-to-roll print and cut eco-solvent machines, and the TS330-3200DS, a hybrid direct and transfer sublimation printer, will both be demonstrated for the first time in Europe at The Print Show (September 17-19th, NEC Birmingham, UK).

These two technologies, alongside an entry-level flatbed UV printer, the JFX200-1213 EX, and Mimaki’s latest direct-to-film (DTF) solution, the TxF300-1600, will be commercially available in Europe in November 2024, and have been developed with new features, print formats and higher speeds to support customers ready to expand and futureproof their business

“At Mimaki, we are committed to driving innovation that meets the evolving needs of our customers and also anticipates future trends in the printing industry,” comments Arjen Evertse, General Manager Sales at Mimaki Europe. “These four new printers were created to offer the industry new ways to expand and diversify print businesses with the confidence a high-quality, highly efficient Mimaki solution provides.

“Meeting various different challenges across the markets we serve, the CJV200 Series and the JFX200-1213 EX offer a stepping stone to businesses entering the sign graphic market, bolstering their production capabilities or looking to add new large format applications to their offering. The new TS330-3200DS and TxF300-1600 provide the flexibility, quality and productivity customers need to attract new business across the textile sector, enabling them to expand their application portfolios or seamlessly sidestep into new markets. We are confident that the availability of all four of these new technologies later this year will be highly anticipated by printers across the industry who are looking to take their businesses to the next level, whether that be in productivity, capacity, or application range.”

CJV200 Series: Simplicity and Stability

Using the same print engine as the 330 Series, the CJV200 Series is Mimaki’s new range of entry-level eco-solvent integrated printer/cutters. Designed to be more accessible for printers of varying levels of experience to operate and maintain, the model is equipped with several features to improve ease of use. These include an “ink saving function” that reduces ink consumption, a quicker print-head cleaning time and Mimaki’s Dot Adjustment System (DAS), which automatically completes bi-directional print and media feed adjustments, simplifying media changes and reducing operator errors.

With a high practical print speed of 17 m²/h, the CJV200 boasts one of the highest productivity levels for an entry-level printer and is able to handle seasonal variations in output volume. For improved efficiency and stability, the printer is equipped with Mimaki’s core technologies, including the Mimaki Advanced Pass System (MAPS4) to reduce banding and uneven colours, as well as the Nozzle Recovery System (NRS) to minimise downtime.

The CJV200 Series uses Mimaki’s new SS22 eco-solvent ink, which will be released alongside the printer. This safety-conscious ink does not contain increasingly regulated ingredients such as GBL. Building on the success of the SS21 ink, it has achieved the industry’s highest level of outdoor weather resistance and comes in an environmentally friendly paper cartridge.

TS330-3200DS: Versatility for Soft Signage and Home Textiles

The TS330-3200DS is a 3.2-metre-wide hybrid printer, capable of both direct sublimation printing on fabric and sublimation transfer printing on paper. This dual capability allows users to choose the most suitable printing method based on the fabric and the application, making it an excellent choice for both soft signage and home textile markets.

With its increased width and dual modes, the TS330-3200DS supports a wide range of applications. In addition to producing vibrant, large-format fabric signs, it can also be used to print interior fabrics like curtains, carpets, and bedspreads. The hybrid nature of the TS330-3200DS allows seamless switching between direct fabric printing and sublimation transfer printing, which is easily achieved by attaching or removing a platen.

This printer is equipped with Mimaki’s latest 330 Series engine and is capable of printing up to 150 m2/h at a print resolution of 600 dpi. Whether for short-run productions or high-mix orders, the TS330-3200DS ensures high-quality results in a short amount of time, making it a versatile tool for today’s fast-paced textile industry.

JFX200-1213 EX: High Productivity in a More Compact Size

The JFX200-1213 EX is an entry-level flatbed UV inkjet printer designed to meet the needs of businesses seeking a mid-size printing solution. With a print area of 1.2 m x 1.3 m, the printer’s size sits between Mimaki’s smaller-format UJF Series and the larger-format JFX Series. Despite being approximately 30% smaller than the popular JFX200-2513 EX model, the JFX200-1213 EX delivers the same superior image quality with resolutions of up to 1,200 dpi.

The JFX200-1213 EX can print within international A0 standards, adding to its versatility and making it an ideal solution for industrial customers who do not need to produce larger-scale items. It also benefits sign makers with limited installation space, allowing them to produce poster-size general-purpose signs and graphic panels effectively.

Offering a maximum print speed of 25 m²/h, the JFX200-1213 EX is also well-suited for businesses looking to scale up their production from smaller flatbed printers to a larger machine. Additionally, the JFX200-1213 EX supports six-colour ink sets for a wide colour gamut and enhanced image quality.

TxF300-1600: Higher Productivity in Custom Fashion and Interior Fabrics

The TxF300-1600, the latest addition to Mimaki’s Direct-to-Film (DTF) line of printers, is designed to meet the growing demand for high-productivity custom fashion and interior fabric printing. This latest model increases productivity by an impressive 30% compared to the TxF300-75. With a maximum print width of 1.6 metres, the TxF300-1600 is not only ideal for custom garment printing but also extends its application to large-scale interior fabrics, such as curtains and floor mats.

The TxF300-1600 incorporates Mimaki’s core technologies to ensure stable and uninterrupted operation. Furthermore, the printer uses inks that are OEKO-TEX® ECO-PASSPORT certified, meeting the stringent criteria for chemical safety and environmental responsibility.

Additionally, Mimaki announces the EMEA launch of the CFX Series, a range of high-end flatbed cutting plotters previewed during FESPA 2024. Now including a router option, the CFX Series enables precise cutting of commonly used materials within signage, such as acrylic and aluminium composite boards.

Source: Mimaki Europe B.V.