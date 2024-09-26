IPE Announces New Online Tools To Streamline Customer Interactions

GREENVILLE, SC — September 26, 2024 — IPE, experts in production management, order tracking, time/attendance/payroll, and quality control for sewn products and other labor-intensive product manufacturers, announces two significant new developments that promise to streamline prospective and existing customer interactions.

The newly redesigned GetIPE.com website details how IPE’s IP-Batch™ and IP-Realtime™ solutions and services empower manufacturers to improve productivity and efficiency measurably. The new site, built on WordPress, the world’s most popular content management system, features new video presentations alongside expanded product information, customer reviews, in-depth analysis of industry issues, and news and events content.

GetIPE.com also integrates the all-new IPE Help Desk online portal to streamline customer self-help and live support needs. This solution features an extensive IPE Knowledge Base and a Support Ticket solution that ensures customers get the help they need faster and more efficiently than ever before.

The IPE Knowledge Base includes dozens of self-help tutorials and reference videos, reference guides, and demonstration videos. The Support Ticket tool empowers IPE clients to file, track and manage all support interactions (tickets) with IPE. It will give customers a higher first-contact resolution rate for operational and system optimization requests.

“We are proud to bring these important tools to existing and future clients,” said IPE Managing Partner and 40-year manufacturing technology veteran Brad Mikes. “Since founding IPE, we have been recognized for our industry-focused products and customer-centric business approach. These recent developments represent our continued commitment to our customers and the competitive industries we serve.”

Posted: September 26, 2024

Source: IPE