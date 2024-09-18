FineLine Technologies Joins DHL GoGreen Plus Program To Reduce Supply Chain Carbon Emissions

NORCROSS, Ga. — September 18, 2024 — FineLine Technologies, a global provider of tags, labels and packaging solutions, announces its partnership with DHL Global Forwarding in the GoGreen Plus initiative. Through its participation in the DHL program, FineLine supports sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) use, reducing carbon emissions.

“Environmental sustainability is a priority for FineLine Technologies and very important to our customers,” said chairman and CEO George Hoffman. “We will be looking for additional opportunities like DHL GoGreen Plus to reduce our scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

FineLine Technologies recognizes that express shipping accounts for approximately 3 percent of global emissions annually. By participating in GoGreen Plus, the company actively addresses scope 3 emissions, which are indirect GHG emissions from its value chain.

Through GoGreen Plus, DHL leverages SAF to reduce carbon emissions. SAFs are produced from feedstock such as cooking oil waste, sugar cane and other organic matter. Because SAFs currently are very expensive, they typically are combined with conventional jet fuel. “Sustainable aviation fuel is an alternative fuel made from non-petroleum feedstocks that reduce emissions from air transportation,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy. “SAF can be blended at different levels with limits between 10 percent and 50 percent, depending on the feedstock and how the fuel is produced.”

FineLine’s sustainability actions also include recycling all in-house paper waste, using water-based inks and having aqueous waste hauled and recycled.

Source: FineLine Technologies