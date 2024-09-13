Business Meeting With Chinese Delegation At The KARL MAYER GROUP

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — September 13, 2024 — Representatives from the party, government and business community of Shandong Province visit the KARL MAYER GROUP headquarters in Obertshausen on 7 September 2024

The KARL MAYER GROUP welcomed important visitors from China to its headquarters in Obertshausen on 7 September. A delegation of government officials from the city of Dezhou in Shandong province and entrepreneurs took advantage of their seven-day business tour through Germany and Serbia to make a detour to the innovative global market leader. To deepen cooperation between the province and Europe, this was the aim of the travellers, including Weiding Tian, Party Secretary oft the Dezhou Municipal City, Dashan Wang, Party official from the Tianqu New District, and Guiting Jiang, Chairman of Jingjin Equipment Co, Ltd.. The company is a top manufacturer of solutions for industrial filters in China. It has been using warp preparation machines from KARL MAYER for almost a decade to manufacture high-quality textiles for its products. Major investments in new machines have just been made.

The guests were welcomed and given a tour of the company by CFO Dr Helmut Preßl, Vice President Sales & Marketing of KARL MAYER’s Warp Preparation Business Unit Dieter Gager and Kevin Socha, Managing Director of KARL MAYER (H.K.) among others. Guiting Jiang took the opportunity to gain an impression of the innovative strength and modernity of his partner’s production capacities. In display were the latest warp knitting machines at work and future-oriented fields of application for the textiles produced on them, the latest generation of warp preparation technology and the comprehensive training opportunities offered by the company’s own Academy. The performance demonstration was convincing. “Our guests were impressed by our potential, support options for a wide variety of aspects and, in particular, the motto of our company founder ‘What we do, we do right’, which still applies to us today,” says Gabriel Chiu, Regional Sales Manager at KARL MAYER’s Warp Preparation Business Unit.

As a sign of great mutual trust, an agreement on technical co-operation between Jingjin Equipment Co., Ltd. and the KARL MAYER GROUP was signed on the following Monday. In future, the textile machinery manufacturer intends to provide its Chinese customer with technical warp preparation innovations for its special field of application at a very early stage of the market launch. Jingjin Equipment Co, Ltd., on the other hand, intends to give priority to KARL MAYER machines for modernisation and expansion projects. The signing of the contract took place in Munich at the “Dezhou Multinational Cooperation Excange Symposium” demonstrating that. “With our signature, we are expressing our long-term commitment to each other and to the development of innovations that will boost the textile industry,” explains Dieter Gager.

Posted: September 13, 2024

Source: KARL MAYER GROUP