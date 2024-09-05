Archroma Offers Beyond Compliant Portfolio In Effort To Help Textile Industry Stay Ahead Of Evolving Regulations

PRATTELN, Switzerland — September 5, 2024 — Archroma, a global supplier of specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, today launched SAFE EDGE+ to help mills and brands deliver supply chain transparency, accelerate time to market and stay ahead of evolving textile industry regulations.

This groundbreaking initiative represents a major commitment to providing a roadmap for compliance and cleaner chemistries for use in the textile industry by combining The Safe Edge platform with Foundation+.

The Safe Edge by Archroma online platform was launched in 2021 and was designed to allow brands, retailers and manufacturers to verify with just a few clicks the regulatory and compliance status of Archroma products, including regulations, ecotoxicological information, certifications, and expert notes. Foundation+, Archroma’s beyond compliant portfolio, is a curated selection of Archroma products that utilizes innovative technologies that may contain hazardous or regulated substances that have been designed out or reduced by more than 95% as compared to the current industry standard limits. It offers safer and more sustainable alternatives that help manufacturers, brands and retailers stay ahead of evolving regulations.

“Transparency and traceability are business imperatives today, with regulation and certification as threshold requirements for textile and fashion businesses to enter and compete in the market. SAFE EDGE+ is our commitment to supporting the value chain in the challenging and evolving regulatory and compliance space of textile dyes and chemicals,” Erwin Lucic, Head of Integrated Quality & Product Stewardship, Archroma, said. “This reflects our ‘PLANET CONSCIOUS+’ vision of a more sustainable future for textiles and fashion, with safety at the core.”

“At Archroma, we take a proactive approach to develop products with cleaner chemistries that outperform what is currently available and do more than is currently required. In this way, we anticipate future restrictions and ensure Archroma’s products are always compliant with upcoming environmental standards – smoothing the way for our customers,” Paul Cowell, Vice President of Innovation, Marketing, Brand Engagement and Sustainability said.

Archroma’s SAFE EDGE+ is a core pillar of our “PLANET CONSCIOUS+” vision. With the industry’s most extensive product portfolio and a comprehensive global footprint, Archroma has the expertise and drive to accelerate the textile and fashion industry’s transition to the most sustainable processes and lead it towards a more sustainable future.

SAFE EDGE+ sits alongside other specialist tools and technologies from Archroma, including its SUPER SYSTEMS+ suite of fiber-specific solutions and intelligent effects, and ONE WAY+ – Archroma’s ONE WAY Impact Calculator combined with Sustainability Improvement Program.

Learn more about Archroma’s SAFE EDGE+ here:

https://www.archroma.com/markets/safe-edge-plus

Posted: September 5, 2024

Source: Archroma