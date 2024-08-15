PLASTICS Strongly Opposes White House Position Change On Plastic Production Caps

WASHINGTON, D.C. — August 14, 2024 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) released the following statement on the White House’s decision to change its position and support limiting virgin plastics production as part of the UN Plastics Agreement currently being negotiated:

“The White House’s misguided reversal in support of plastic production caps is not only impractical but directly harmful to all U.S. manufacturers and will get us no closer to reaching our shared environmental goals,” said Matt Seaholm, President and CEO of PLASTICS.

“The plastic industry is the seventh largest manufacturing industry in the United States and employs one million people. With this decision, the White House has turned its back on Americans whose livelihoods depend on our industry, as well as on manufacturers in all sectors that rely on plastic materials.

“Plastic offers unparalleled safety, protection, and efficiency and can be reused and recycled, reducing our overall resource needs. An independent study confirms plastics have lower total greenhouse gas contribution than alternative materials. Yet, the White House’s decision ignores these facts in favor of misinformation spread by anti-plastic activists.

“Furthermore, this reversal has undermined U.S. negotiators’ influence in UN negotiations as other countries know this extreme position will not receive support in the U.S. Senate.

“We are dedicated to keeping plastic waste out of the environment and believe we need to work together to achieve this. However, the White House’s drastic position change will not accomplish this goal, only set us back.”

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors, and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $548 billion U.S. industry.

