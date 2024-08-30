Mirage Group And Vanguard Europe Join Forces

BRIXEN, Italy — August 30, 2024 — Mirage Group, the official representative and certified service company for global manufacturers of machines, consumables and media for wide format digital printing and finishing machines, has been confirmed as a new partner for Vanguard Europe.

The far-reaching agreement between Vanguard Europe and Mirage Group, which has its headquarters in the commercially strategic Bulgarian town of Ruse, involves sales, distribution, service and consumables.

In addition to covering Bulgaria where the group has warehouse and office premises in Ruse, Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas, subsidiary company Mirage MT Ltd will represent Malta from Handaq, while Mirage Group MK – based in Skopje – has responsibility for North Macedonia. It also has a branch company in Serbia.

Mirage Group, which provides end-to-end solutions for digital printing and finishing, including software, has been selling digital printing machines since its inception in 2006 and has closed more than 400 deals across its territories. The 70-strong team includes 16 qualified and certified service technicians and more than 20 sales staff. It also has ISO 9001: 2008 quality management certification.

Yiannis Apostolidis, Vanguard Europe’s Business Development Director, said: “With an impressive, proven track record in the large format digital machine sales, Mirage Group is a welcome new addition to our growing network of partners. The agreement covering the territories of Bulgaria, Malta and North Macedonia is another important strategic as we continue to grow business profitably together for our growing number of customers. We see a lot of opportunities ahead through meeting and anticipating all their needs in a partnership approach.”

Mr Lyubo Parashekov, Mirage Group owner, said: “Having had a successful start to the new year, we were delighted to have started discussions with Vanguard Europe during FESPA, which has now resulted in a formal agreement. As an established player in the flatbed market, we are proud to have secured another partnership that will benefit both parties. Indeed, the fantastic Vanguard products – high quality, industrial speed machines that are competitively priced – are already proving highly We have already achieved first sales and we expect to announce further details soon.”

Vanguard Europe has committed to grow its operations quickly and efficiently as part of its mission to continue to replicate the success of its parent company Vanguard Digital Printing Systems, which has installed over a 1,000 printing systems across the Americas. Vanguard has been part of Durst Group since 2020, with its European headquarters in South Tyrol, Brixen, Italy.

Source: Vanguard Europe GmbH