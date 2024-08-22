Milliken And Company Charitable Foundation Announces 2024 Grant Recipients

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — August 21, 2024 — The Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation today announced its 2024 community grant recipients, supporting organizations that serve communities where Milliken associates live and work. The foundation received 89 applications and from these submissions, awarded grants to 45 organizations totaling more than $800,000. In addition to community grants focused on nonprofits, the foundation’s core programs include an associate gift match initiative, impact gifts to support long-term projects, dependent scholarships for children of full-time associates, and disaster relief.

“Milliken is deeply committed to supporting organizations that enrich our local communities,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken & Company and chair of the Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation. “We see community grants as a meaningful way to create a positive impact by harnessing our collective resources for the greater good.”

Community grant applications are reviewed annually between November 1 and January 31. The rigorous application review process relies on four giving pillars to determine mission alignment: Inspired Solutions, Together We Strive, Healthy Tomorrow, and Leading With Purpose. A full list of 2024 grant recipients:

“The organizations we support are carefully selected for their alignment with our values and the significant impact they make in their communities,” said Danna Vetter, SVP and chief marketing officer at Milliken and Milliken Charitable Foundation board member. “We are proud to partner with them and applaud their tireless efforts to create a better, healthier, and more equitable future.”

Building on its long-standing legacy of community involvement, the Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation is committed to making a positive impact through charitable donations and philanthropic programming.

Applications for 2025 community grants will open November 1. To learn more about the Milliken & Company Charitable Foundation, and to apply for community grants during the application window, visit milliken.com/foundation.

Posted: August 22, 2024

Source: The Milliken & Company