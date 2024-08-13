Global Textile And Fashion Industry Comes To Silk Road For Conference In Uzbekistan

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan — August 13, 2024 —September 8-10, 2024, Samarkand, Uzbekistan, will host a joint conference of two major international textile federations: the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Annual Conference and the International Apparel Federation (IAF) World Fashion Convention. The event, titled “Innovation, Cooperation & Regulation – Drivers of the Textile & Apparel Industry,” will focus on the key factors shaping the future of the industry, and is the first time the two federations have held their conference jointly.

The conference, which will officially open on September 7 with the ITMF board meeting, will gather more than 500 high-level representatives from international organizations, textile companies, brands, financial institutions, and retailers to discuss and address issues critical to the continued development and sustainability of the global textile and apparel industry.

Participants will hear from the President of the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) Stephen Lamar, general director of the European Apparel and Textile Confederation (EURATEX) Dirk Vantyghem and representatives of numerous industry leaders, including Cotton Analytics (USA) and Indorama Corp. (Singapore). Participants will discuss topics including artificial intelligence, regulation, digitalization, ESG and supply chains.

Additionally, the conference will feature the ITMF Awards Session, where the winners of the ITMF Innovation & Sustainability Award 2024 and the ITMF International Cooperation Award 2024 will be announced.

This landmark event, organized in cooperation with Uzbekistan Textile and Garment Industry Association (Uztextileprom), marks a significant milestone for Uzbekistan, the historic center of the ‘Silk Road’. Last year, the country’s textile industry exported around $3.5 billion to more than 75 countries and is seeing significant growth today. By the end of 2026, the plan is to increase the amount of exports to $6.5 billion. This event affirms Uzbekistan’s growing role in the global textile supply chain and underscores the importance of international cooperation and dialogue in driving the industry’s future.

Registration for the event is now open online. To register and find additional information, please visit https://www.itmf-iaf-conference-2024-samarkand.org/ .

Posted: August 13, 2024

Source: Uzbekistan Textile and Garment Industry Association