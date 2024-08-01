Carnegie Launches New Vinyl-Alternative Coated Upholsteries 

NEW YORK, NY — August 1, 2024 — Carnegie, a supplier of sustainable textiles and acoustical management solutions for the commercial industry, has expanded its line of silicone hybrid coated upholstery with Embellish Print and Botanic Print. A part of the new Conscious Collection, digital printing technology gives both upholstery prints the illusion of a woven fabric while providing superior cleanability, durability, and sustainability, and offers the look of hand-embroidered fabrics inspired by historical embroidery designs.

“Embellish Print and Botanic Print embody Carnegie’s dedication to sustainable innovation and timeless design,” said Mary Holt, Chief Design Strategist at Carnegie. “We want to empower designers to create spaces that foster social connection and promote wellbeing, and these products epitomize Carnegie’s seven-decade-long commitment to people and the planet.”

The two new upholstery prints in the Conscious Collection include:

Embellish Print is a heritage embroidery that is printed for modern comfort. The coated fabric is proof that even a simple geometric shape can burst into life with the right embellishment. Utilizing classical stitching techniques deeply rooted in the history of textiles, this printed silicone hybrid comes in six hues and is part of Carnegie’s coated fabrics category, offering superior cleanability, durability, and sustainability.

Botanic Print is rooted in tradition and designed for today. Much of the inspiration for this pattern stemmed from flowers that grow in vine-like form, seemingly self-adhering to buildings and other outdoor structures. Designers shouldn’t be fooled by its embroidered tendril climbers; as part of Carnegie’s coated fabrics category, Botanic is a printed silicone hybrid with excellent cleanability, durability, and sustainability. The pattern is offered in five colors.

Amidst an industry abundance of vinyl and “forever chemicals,” Embellish Print and Botanic Print are 100% PVC-free, finish-free, and PFAS-free, continuing Carnegie’s commitment to setting a new standard for environmentally conscious design. The fabrics are CPUs (Clean Performance Urethanes), made using a newer process that achieves soft hand results without DMF solvents or the traditional “wet method” that often results in water contamination and quality issues.

Seeking to redefine the boundaries between performance and design, the fabrics are thoughtfully engineered to be equally responsive to beauty and durability considerations. Their whimsical appearance belies a superior product that’s been engineered to easily withstand the wear and tear associated with high-traffic spaces, each boasting performance of 100,000 double rubs or higher.

Bleach-cleanable, inherently stain-resistant, and antimicrobial, Embellish Print and Botanic Print can be cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants and are engineered to withstand the rigors of high-traffic environments without compromising on aesthetics. Versatile and adaptable, the upholsteries are suitable for a wide range of applications, from healthcare and hospitality to workplace and education environments.

Part of the Conscious Collection, the Embellish Print and Botanic Print upholsteries are now available for designers seeking to make a conscious choice in building a better future. For more information and to explore the collection, visit www.carnegiefabrics.com.

Posted: August 1, 2024

Source: Carnegie