Brooklyn Bedding Introduces All-New Premium Mattress, Titan Plus Elite

PHOENIX, Ariz. — August 22, 2024 — Brooklyn Bedding, manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of award-winning sleep products, announced today the launch of Titan Plus Elite, an all-new luxury mattress designed for plus-sized sleepers.

The Titan Plus Elite elevates the existing Titan lineup with an all-new premium offering. Expertly engineered to support up to 1,000 lbs, it delivers unparalleled heavy-duty support while maintaining an ultra-luxurious feel. Constructed with precise attention to detail, this mattress epitomizes durability, comfort, and elegance.

“The Titan Plus Elite is crafted with maximum support and longevity in mind,” said John Merwin, CEO of 3Z Brands and founder of Brooklyn Bedding. “Building on the success of our Titan line, we set out to create an elevated version that delivers even greater comfort while maintaining the support needed by heavier bodies. We’re excited to introduce this new addition to the Titan brand and expand our range of offerings in the plus-size market.”

The Titan Plus Elite mattress showcases meticulously engineered luxury with its layered design and advanced materials. At the top, a layer of TitanFlex comfort foam provides responsive contouring and pressure point relief. Below this, up to 2,756 individually encased micro-coils offer exceptional pressure relief and motion isolation, while a layer of hyper-dense Variflex transition foam ensures seamless comfort. The mattress is topped with two inches of GlacioTex+™ cooling cloud pillow top fabric, infused with cooling fibers to help sleepers maintain an optimal body temperature.

The Titan Plus Elite’s foundation features hundreds of individually wrapped TitanCore steel coils combined with high-grade base foam, creating an ultra-sturdy support base. This durable foundation offers zoned lumbar support, full perimeter reinforcement, and enhanced airflow. With six internal layers, the mattress stands at 14.5 inches tall. Available in a medium-firm firmness level, the Titan Plus Elite promises outstanding support without compromising on comfort.

The Titan Plus Elite is GREENGUARD Gold Certified and boasts a 10-year warranty. Prices start at $2,398 for a queen. For more information, please visit www.titanmattress.com.

Posted: August 22, 2024

Source: Brooklyn Bedding / 3Z Brands