World Emblem Launches Flexbroidery™:  More Cost-Effective And Sustainable Than Traditional Direct Embroidery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — July 24, 2024 — Emblem and patch manufacturer, World Emblem, has announced the launch of Flexbroidery™, an innovative new product that provides a more cost-effective and sustainable solution than traditional direct embroidery.

Flexbroidery patches add intricate detail and raised texture to colors for a more vibrant look, and can be applied in-house with low-melt heat seals. The patented product was designed by World Emblem to streamline production and reduce expenses for clients, including offering unlimited color selection without additional charges. Another advantage of Flexbroidery is the ability for customers to stock and hold their products, eliminating the need for shipping garments.

“Thanks to its convenient heat pressing application method, Flexbroidery opens up a new realm of possibilities for achieving an embroidered appearance without threads, hoops, or machinery,” said Randy Carr, President and CEO of World Emblem. “From corporate branding to personal projects, Flexbroidery patches are built to last, making them an ideal choice for uniforms, accessories, and apparel.”

World Emblem brings brands to life by utilizing the latest equipment and state-of-the-art technology to manufacture customized emblems and multi-textured products including Flexbroidery. The company has plants in Georgia, Texas, California, and Mexico, enabling it to offer clients faster production and delivery times than overseas manufacturers.

Posted: July 24, 2024

Source: World Emblem