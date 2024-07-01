Program Announced For AATCC Textile Discovery Summit

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — July 1, 2024 — AATCC is excited to announce the program for the 2024 Textile Discovery Summit, held October 6 to 8 in Savannah, Georgia, USA. With a focus on A Path Forward Through Innovation, this year’s conference will be a groundbreaking event for the textile industry.

Attendees of the Textile Discovery Summit will have the opportunity to engage in educational presentations, stimulating networking receptions, engaging roundtable discussions, and witness the latest advancements in textile technology at the exhibitor showroom. Furthermore, participants will be able to enjoy a golf challenge on The Westin’s 18-hole PGA Championship course and an evening boat cruise along the Savannah River on Sunday, October 6.

Start the Summit off by joining the NC170 session, “Research Personal Protective Technologies for Current and Emerging Occupational and Environmental Hazards,” on Sunday, October 6, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. This session addresses the critical need for effective Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across industries such as firefighting, healthcare, military, and more. Continue the following day with discussions about the Future of Textiles through circular economy, thoughtful production methods and more insightful presentations scattered throughout. Complete your Summit experience with either discussing the Advances in Sustainability or hear about the improvements in Comfort and Wellness followed by Coloration updates. Be sure to stay until the end to take a chance at winning the exciting raffle prize!

AATCC is also actively seeking companies to join as sponsors for the 2024 Textile Discovery Summit. With three comprehensive package levels – Platinum, Gold, and Silver – sponsors can select the tier that best aligns with their marketing objectives and budget. Each level offers unique benefits, including prominent brand visibility, VIP access, and complimentary registrations to provide exclusive networking opportunities with industry leaders. For those looking for more targeted exposure, AATCC also offers the option to sponsor individual items or events within the summit. By becoming a sponsor, companies not only gain invaluable exposure to key decision-makers in the textile industry but also demonstrate their commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the sector. Interested parties are encouraged to contact AATCC promptly, as sponsorship opportunities are limited and expected to fill out quickly.

The 2024 Textile Discovery Summit is open to all individuals who wish to participate. Whether you are an industry professional, researcher, or textile enthusiast, this event offers a unique platform to gain insights, foster collaboration, and stay informed about the latest developments in the field. For comprehensive program details, accommodation information, sponsorships, tabletop reservations, or registration, please visit www.aatcc.org/summit/.

Posted: July 1, 2024

Source: AATCC