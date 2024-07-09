“Natural Materials: The Path Towards Brand Responsibility” Panel Discussion Comes To Functional Fabric Fair In NYC

BOULDER, Colo. — July 9, 2024 — As global regulations and increased customer concern drive the demand for sustainable products, forward thinking brands are increasingly turning to natural materials as a sustainable alternative.

This panel will spotlight how newer biomass-based textiles are complementing established materials like down and wool to not only enhance performance but atexlso to meet evolving consumer demands for eco-friendly products.

Hosted by textile industry communications agency Formidable Media and scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 at 4:00pm, this panel will provide an inside look at how natural materials can be leveraged to grow brand responsibility while elevating textile performance.

“For years, brands have searched for ways to lower their environmental footprint while maintaining performance,” said Scott Kaier, President of Formidable Media. “Traditionally, sustainability came at the cost of performance. I think there is a great case to be made that natural materials are evolving to outpace synthetic materials, and this panel will highlight a lot of those achievements.”

The discussion will feature insights from leaders in sustainability and textile innovation, exploring the opportunities and challenges in adopting natural materials within supply chains. Attendees can expect a deep dive into the latest advancements and best practices that are shaping the future of responsible sourcing and manufacturing in the textile sector.

Hand-picked from across the outdoor, fashion, and lifestyle markets, panelists include:

Matthew Betcher, Creative Director, ALLIED Feather + Down

Monica Ebert, Business Development and Sustainability, Manager, Woolmark

Sharon Perez, Senior Business Development Manager, Lenzing Group

Chad Kelly, President, eVent Fabrics

Posted: July 9, 2024

Source: Formidable Media