Fi-Tech To Represent Zimmer Austria

Austria-based Zimmer Austria recently announced a restructuring of its business in the United States and Canada. The company’s printing and finishing equipment is now represented in the United States and Canada by Fi-Tech Inc., Midlothian, Va. This reorganization of its sales network is a strategic move that will strengthen sales capabilities and also improve service and maintenance for existing customers. Zimmer Austria is very grateful to the Zimmer Machinery Corp. team consisting of leader Roland Zimmer, Franziska Basalone and Gerald Abele for their endeavors while representing Zimmer machinery in the United States and Canada.

2024 Quarterly Volume III