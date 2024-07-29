Dovetail Furniture Expands Partnership With Digital Wave Technology, Further Optimizes Product Experience

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — July 29, 2024 — Digital Wave Technology today announces its continued partnership with Dovetail Furniture, one of the largest importers and wholesale distributors of fine handcrafted furniture on the West Coast. Dovetail Furniture has signed a multi-year agreement to leverage Digital Wave Technology’s product experience management (PXM) solution as a key part of its technology footprint.

Dovetail Furniture, known for its meticulously curated collections and on-trend designs, has partnered with Digital Wave Technology to provide intricate product details via the solution provider’s PXM system to ensure efficiency and accuracy. Digital Wave’s PXM, which includes product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), and digital asset management (DAM), helps the organization:

Drive improved efficiency and tailor business processes to its unique needs

Provide a single version of the truth across all channels

Leverage workflow automation critical to its product information management process

“We are excited to renew our partnership with Digital Wave Technology,” said Marco Mazzoni, director of Technology and Digital Marketing at Dovetail Furniture. “The company’s PIM solution has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency and allowed us to maintain high standards of product information accuracy across our online platforms, the POS system used by our sales reps, and all third-party integrations with our vendors, customers, and online marketplaces. This partnership supports our unique business model.”

“This renewal not only reaffirms our commitment to Dovetail Furniture’s success but also paves the way for the company’s future innovations as it continues its digital transformation journey. We are a proud partner of Dovetail,” said Lori Schafer, CEO at Digital Wave Technology.

With the advanced capabilities of Digital Wave Technology’s PXM solution, Dovetail Furniture will continue delivering excellent product experiences to consumers and maintain its reputation for excellence in the luxury furniture market. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to quality and efficiency in an ever-changing retail landscape.

Posted: July 29, 2024

Source: Digital Wave Technology